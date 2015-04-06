Smart News trading EA

Smart News Trading – is a fully automated trading expert advisor for trading important economic news. Usually, after the release of macro-financial economic data, there are significant price fluctuations, which in some cases can lead to long-term upward or downward trends. Just at such moments, it is possible to earn considerable income in a relatively short period of time. To do this, it is enough to install this trading expert on the relevant asset(s) some time before the news release and set the values of the input parameters. Or just use the ready-made presets files that can be found in a separate post.

The peculiarity of the work of this trading expert is the opening of a pair of floating delayed orders (buy and sell) at a certain distance from the current price some time before the news release. At the moment of economic data release, the opening prices of floating orders become fixed and the pending order is activated when the price makes a sharp impulse in a certain direction. After a while, the other unactivated pending order will self-liquidate. The main advantage of this trading expert is the ability to automatically fix a part of the profit at a certain distance, which makes an open position breakeven even if the price reverses and the rest of the position is closed at Stop Loss. This makes it possible to significantly reduce the number of market situations that can cause losses and thus increase profitability.

However, it is always recommended not to violate the rules of risk management and not to set a high risk according to the deposit size or a large fixed lot size. It is also possible to capture a much bigger profit by activating the Trailing Stop when a strong trend price movement is formed without rollback.

Even if you open an order of 0.2 lots, the first profit will already pay back the cost of purchasing this trading expert.

The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the tests using tick data with a test quality of 99.9%, with a floating spread and order execution delay. The test results can be viewed on screenshots. If after a strong price impulse there is a slippage of the order opening price that exceeds the threshold set in the input parameters, then in this case the protective mechanism is triggered and this order is transferred to breakeven. If the slippage occurs within the permissible value, the Take Profit value is automatically adapted to the new value.

This trading expert advisor is recommended for trading on such news as: the Central Bank's interest rate decision, the release of economic data on Non-Farm Payrolls, inflation and GDP. Just after such news, it demonstrates the best results.

Advantages:

  • Independent opening and management of order(s);
  • Built-in protective mechanisms to level out unfavorable market situations;
  • The amount of potential profit is 3 times higher than the amount of potential loss by default;
  • Due to the opening of a small number of orders, funds are saved on brokerage fees;

Recommendations:

  • EA should be set only on the currency pair for which the economic news is expected to be released;
  • ECN trading account from a broker with the lowest spreads (e.g. ICMarkets, FxPro, etc.);
  • It is recommended to use a VPS server with very low latency;
  • Working timeframe: any. Leverage: from 1:10 and more;
  • Deposit amount: from $200 and more;
  • Maximum recommended risk value per trade:  2% of the deposit amount.

Input parameters:

  • News release time (TT)  – the exact time of the news release;
  • Stop Loss   – stop loss size in old points (4 digits after the point);
  • Take Profit   – take profit size in old pips (4 digits after the point);
  • Money Management  – use of the capital management mechanism. If true, the lot size will be calculated as a percentage of the deposit. If false, the lot size will be fixed;
  • Risk in  %  from Depo  – percentage of risk from the trading deposit for each trade;
  • Fixed lot  – fixed number of lots;
  • Max. lot value  – maximum allowed number of lots when opening an order.
  • Distance from market price to Stop_orders  – distance from the current price to the opening price of pending orders (in old points);
  • Seconds before TT to open  Stop_orders  – the number of seconds before the news release to open pending orders;
  • Seconds after TT to close Stop_orders  – the number of seconds after the news release to close a pending orders;
  • Max. slippage value  – maximum allowable value for slippage of the order opening price (in old points);
  • Fix. min. Profit  – fixing the minimum profit to obtain a risk-free position;
  • Using the Trailing SL  – use of the trailing stop mechanism;
  • First transfer SL  – distance for the first movement of the SL value (in old points);
  • Min. distance to move SL  – min. distance the price is to pass in order to move the SL (in old points);
  • Fee for the 1 Lot  (in $, €, etc.)  – brokerage commission per 1 lot. It is important to specify the exact value for the EA to work correctly;
  • Magic number  – a unique number for each currency pair.

 

Installation:

This trading expert advisor is very easy to install. Just install it on the chart of the currency pair for which the economic news is expected to be released and set the exact time of the news release and other parameters in the settings.

Be careful!  If you have applied a preset file in the input parameters window, then re-enter the settings by pressing F7 and check that the exact time of the news release is set correctly.


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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Smart Swing Trader Pro
Artem Honcharuk
Experts
Smart Swing Trader Pro   is a fully automated trend-following, multi-market trading expert designed for swing trading and developed to work exclusively on the H4 timeframe. The system is based on a simple idea: most of the time, the market moves in trends of varying duration. The algorithm's task is to determine the phase of such movement and enter the market with controlled risk. The algorithm does not pursue frequent market entries — it focuses on medium-term movements and structural marke
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