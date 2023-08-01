ParabSar Trender

EA using three indicators for entry confirmations ( Parabolic Sar ) , ( Awesome Oscillator ) , ( Relative Strength Index ) .

Can manage two orders , 1st as the main order and 2nd as the counter order for hedging purposes .

Note : 1st Order can trade at the same side with 2nd order and is not affected from order executions of the second order

You can do a lot of sets/combinations with the ea settings for every time frame of MT4 . Example sets can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88627?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy#!tab=comments Suggested to test every tick visual mod on MT4 tester to see how it works. Example sets periods/dates was at two month length .







Parameters

Time start - Choose the time you want the ea to start trading

End hour - Choose the time you want the ea to stop trading

First order time frame - Choose the time frame of MT4 platform for the first order you want to get entry signals

Use second order - Choose if you want to use the second order or not

Second order time frame - Choose the time frame of MT4 platform for the second order you want to get entry signals





Parabolic Sar settings

Step first order - Choose the step of the indicator

Maximum - Choose the maximum points of the indicator

Step second order - Choose the step of the indicator

Maximum - Choose the maximum points of the indicator





Relative Strength Index settings ( For no swing trading set RSI MAXIMUM=100 & RSI MINIMUM=0.0) RSI normally will not be used for entry signals so the ea will takes the entry's by Parabolic SAR & Awesome Oscillator only.



RSI period- Choose RSI period point

RSI applied price - Choose RSI applied price

RSI Maximum for buy - Choose RSI level to buy - EA will BUY when RSI line is below the level you have chosen

RSI minimum for sell - Choose RSI level to sell- EA will SELL when RSI line is upper the level you have chosen





Note : Awesome Oscilator using the standard values for entry signals and is not adjustable on settings for changes .





Rest parameters

Use closed bars only for signals - Choose if you want the signal entry's to get confirmed after a closed bar on the particular time frame or not

Standard lot size(First order) - Choose lot size for the first order

Negative rate lot(First order) - Choose if you want to increase lot size after a lossing position - The ea calculator will detect if an order close with loss and will use the negative rate lot for the next open position

Standard lot size(Second order)

Negative rate lot (Second order)

Maximum lot size - The maximum lot size for all positions



Use % reach take profit(First order) - Choose if you want to use break even for the first order

Persent(First order) - Choose the persent of stop loss movement for the first order ( If you choose 50% the stop loss will be move at 50% profit of the overall profit of your position )

Minimum pips for % (First order) - Choose the pip ammount in profit the break even will activated

Close profit - Choose target profit



Close loss - Choose loss limit

