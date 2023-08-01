ParabSar Trender

EA using three indicators for entry confirmations ( Parabolic Sar ) , ( Awesome Oscillator ) , ( Relative Strength Index ) .

Can manage two orders , 1st as the main order and 2nd as the counter order for hedging purposes .


Note : 1st Order can trade at the same side with 2nd order and is not affected from order executions of the second order

You can do a lot of sets/combinations with the ea settings for every time frame of MT4 .

Example sets can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88627?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy#!tab=comments 

Suggested to test every tick visual mod on MT4 tester to see how it works. Example sets periods/dates was at two month length .


Parameters

Time start - Choose the time you want the ea to start trading

End hour - Choose the time you want the ea to stop trading

First order time frame - Choose the time frame of MT4 platform for the first order you want to get entry signals

Use second order - Choose if you want to use the second order or not

Second order time frame - Choose the time frame of MT4 platform for the second order you want to get entry signals


Parabolic Sar settings

Step first order - Choose the step of the indicator

Maximum - Choose the maximum points of the indicator

Step second order - Choose the step of the indicator

Maximum - Choose the maximum points of the indicator


Relative Strength Index settings ( For no swing trading set RSI MAXIMUM=100 & RSI MINIMUM=0.0) RSI normally will not be used for entry signals so the ea will takes the entry's by Parabolic SAR & Awesome Oscillator only.

RSI period- Choose RSI period point

RSI applied price - Choose RSI applied price

RSI Maximum for buy - Choose RSI level to buy - EA will BUY when RSI line is below the level you have chosen

RSI minimum for sell - Choose RSI level to sell- EA will SELL when RSI line is upper the level you have chosen


Note : Awesome Oscilator using the standard values for entry signals and is not adjustable on settings for changes .


Rest parameters

Use closed bars only for signals - Choose if you want the signal entry's to get confirmed after a closed bar on the particular time frame or not

Standard lot size(First order) - Choose lot size for the first order

Negative rate lot(First order) - Choose if you want to increase lot size after a lossing position - The ea calculator will detect if an order close with loss and will use the negative rate lot for the next open position 

Standard lot size(Second order)

Negative rate lot (Second order)

Maximum lot size - The maximum lot size for all positions

Use % reach take profit(First order) - Choose if you want to use break even for the first order

Persent(First order) - Choose the persent of stop loss movement for the first order ( If you choose 50% the stop loss will be move at 50% profit of the overall profit of your position )

Minimum pips for % (First order) - Choose the pip ammount in profit the break even will activated

Close profit - Choose target profit

Close loss - Choose loss limit

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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Master and Reverse
Panagiotis Vinieris
Utilities
This is a semi auto EA , not use any type of indicators and parameters are simple . Including by a master order ( first order you upload on chart buy or sell ) and you can use two reverse order for hedging.    Master order : Called the initial order ( when hit SL the EA stop trading until you restart it on chart ) .  First reverse order : It is open opposite from master order on the desired pip distance .  Second reverse order :It is open opposite from first reverse order on the desired pi
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