The arrow indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on tick volumes. Unlike many volume indicators, the "Super volumes" indicator calculates bullish and bearish volumes and gives signals based on the predominance of any of them. If, say, there was an advantage of bullish volumes in this range at the moment, then the signal will be on Buy. Or if the predominance was bearish volumes, then, accordingly, the signal will be on Sell.





In the indicator settings in the "volumes" variable, you can either increase or decrease the frequency of the signals. The higher the value, the fewer signals there are. By default, "2" is left.





In the "HistoryBars" variable, you can increase the number of signals on the history. 500 is left by default. It is not recommended to leave more than this number. Because a larger number will load the terminal.





Well, in the last section of the settings, you can optionally change the distance of the arrows from the candles, the thickness, codes and colors of the arrows.





Signals and arrows don't draw at all!!! Even after changing the time frames.





It is strictly recommended to enter into a trade using the indicator signal after fixing the arrows on the chart. And they are thoroughly fixed after the closing of the signal candle.