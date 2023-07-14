Folow The Trend

In the world of forex, I have always looked for ways that give us the possibility of profit despite the difficult conditions that the market is going through. Therefore, a new method had to be devised to profit in spite of the fact that the market was in a small amount. Therefore, I devoted all my time to creating a method based on quantitative analysis of forex, so that you trade away from the range. Which is considered the only obstacle that limits the possibility of knowing the right direction.

In this expert advisor, you will find two moving averages for the first and second candle. Try to choose them according to your trading method, and take it from me as a golden advice.

 The larger the averages, the more easily they will cross the range.

Regarding the method of use, please note that as you move the moving averages, the possibility of breaking away from you and crossing the range becomes very easy. Don't worry, even if you don't hit your target, when the price returns, the crossover will happen and it will automatically go from hedge to martingale.

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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Hassan Ez Zahid
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The ten moving average expert advisor is an idea worth trying. Instead of trading in one unified contract, I tried to divide it into ten parts, each part linked to a moving average, starting from moving average 10 to 100. You can change the settings of the movers according to your desire Be sure that in the sideways direction, not all of your deals will be losing. Rather, a number of deals will be profitable and others will be losers, and perhaps a tie, and this is good. The big surprise is tha
The Same Price
Hassan Ez Zahid
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Cycle Orders Manager Pro is a unique and innovative trading expert advisor (EA) designed to execute and manage a structured cycle of buy and sell trades from a single price level, using a smart stop loss sequencing mechanism. This EA implements a non-traditional trading strategy that offers both flexibility and control over your trade  cycles. Core Features: Cycle-Based Trading: Opens a predefined number of Buy and Sell trades from the current market price, starting a new trading cycle.
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