ArtLine

ArtLine is a scalping fully automatic trading robot. It uses several digital indicators and its own filters to find suitable market conditions.


For currency pairs with the Swiss franc, the most positive trading results.

Recommended trading pair EURCHF M1

The EA works on the candlestick opening prices, this provides a reliable test on historical data and stable operation in real conditions.


You only need to set up an acceptable money management for you, as well as specify the GMT time of your broker's server in the advisor settings.


The EA can work with any type of account, but it is recommended to use a five-digit NDD, ECN or STP account with a low spread and fast execution. Leverage - from 1:50 and above.


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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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