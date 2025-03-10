ArtLine is a scalping fully automatic trading robot. It uses several digital indicators and its own filters to find suitable market conditions.



For currency pairs with the Swiss franc, the most positive trading results. Recommended trading pair EURCHF M1

The EA works on the candlestick opening prices, this provides a reliable test on historical data and stable operation in real conditions.





You only need to set up an acceptable money management for you, as well as specify the GMT time of your broker's server in the advisor settings.



The EA can work with any type of account, but it is recommended to use a five-digit NDD, ECN or STP account with a low spread and fast execution. Leverage - from 1:50 and above.



