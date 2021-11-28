Rira VWAP Bands
- Indicators
- Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 8 January 2022
- Activations: 5
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands.
Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit, and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points.
This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team.
- The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
User didn't leave any comment to the rating