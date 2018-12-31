Night Scalper EA is an advanced, fully automated trading system designed to take advantage of evening market movements using a high-probability scalping strategy. Whether you’re an experienced trader or just starting out, Night Scalper offers a powerful tool to navigate lower volatility periods with precision and ease. This expert advisor (EA) utilizes a multi-currency approach while ensuring strong risk management and compliance with NFA/FIFO regulations.

Key Features of Night Scalper EA

Multi-Currency Scalping

Night Scalper is designed to trade across multiple currency pairs, giving you flexibility in diversifying your trades. Its advanced algorithms are adaptable to various market conditions, allowing for trading opportunities across different currencies.

Fully Automated Trading

This EA is designed for hands-off trading. Once configured, Night Scalper automatically opens, manages, and closes trades. Its efficient strategy allows you to utilise scalping without the need for constant monitoring, making trading more accessible.

Scalping Strategy for Evening Markets

Night Scalper EA is designed to focus on trading during evening market hours, targeting periods with lower volatility. By operating in calmer market conditions, the EA aims to perform quick trades with risk control measures in place.

Built-in Risk Management

Risk management is a core feature of Night Scalper EA. It uses fixed stop losses for all trades and offers money management options to help manage account risk. The EA also allows you to set account profit locks to pause trading if a specific drawdown threshold is reached, offering additional control over trading activity.

Single-Position Trading

Night Scalper operates using a single-position trading approach, avoiding high-risk strategies like Grid, Martingale, or Averaging. This helps mitigate risk for traders seeking more stable, controlled trading practices.

NFA/FIFO Compliant

For US-based traders, Night Scalper is fully compliant with NFA and FIFO regulations, ensuring it meets the necessary standards for regulated trading environments.

Customisable Order Settings

Night Scalper EA allows you to control various settings to suit your trading preferences, including:

Magic Number : Assign a unique identifier to distinguish the EA’s trades from others on your account.

: Assign a unique identifier to distinguish the EA’s trades from others on your account. Initial Lots : Set the fixed lot size per trade, from 0.01 to 50.0 lots, if money management is disabled.

: Set the fixed lot size per trade, from 0.01 to 50.0 lots, if money management is disabled. Slippage Control : Adjust slippage settings between 1 and 10 pips to ensure trade execution is as close as possible to your desired price.

: Adjust slippage settings between 1 and 10 pips to ensure trade execution is as close as possible to your desired price. Profit Lock : Use the Account Profit Lock feature to pause trading if your balance drops to a specified percentage of its peak value.

: Use the Account Profit Lock feature to pause trading if your balance drops to a specified percentage of its peak value. GMT Offset: Configure the GMT offset for your MT4 server, excluding daylight saving time for accurate trade timing.

Extensive Customisation Options

Night Scalper EA offers a wide range of customisation options, allowing you to fine-tune the EA to match your trading style and risk management preferences. Available settings include:

Money Management : Optimise your risk with advanced money management features.

: Optimise your risk with advanced money management features. Spread Protection : Avoid trading during high spread conditions with built-in spread control.

: Avoid trading during high spread conditions with built-in spread control. Avoid Christmas Dates : Prevent trading during low liquidity periods, such as Christmas holidays.

: Prevent trading during low liquidity periods, such as Christmas holidays. Time and Day Filters : Limit trading to specific times or days to match your strategy or avoid volatile periods.

: Limit trading to specific times or days to match your strategy or avoid volatile periods. Entry and Exit Strategies : Customise entry and exit points using popular indicators like Bollinger Bands, CCI, MA, RSI, and ATR.

: Customise entry and exit points using popular indicators like Bollinger Bands, CCI, MA, RSI, and ATR. Trailing Stop Loss and Take Profit : Adjust settings to help manage risks by limiting losses and adjusting profit-taking points.

: Adjust settings to help manage risks by limiting losses and adjusting profit-taking points. Advanced Filters: Use moving average filters, news filters, and activity-based filters to refine trade decisions.

Why Choose Night Scalper EA?

Night Scalper EA is ideal for traders looking for a reliable, flexible scalping system that is easy to use and highly customisable. By focusing on evening market conditions with lower volatility, this EA allows traders to set up and tailor their trading strategy to fit their individual needs.

With Night Scalper, you remain in control while the EA handles the execution of your strategy. Simply set it up, adjust the settings to suit your risk tolerance, and let the EA carry out your trades.

Get Started Today!

Unlock the potential of Night Scalper EA and take advantage of the customisation and flexibility it offers during evening trading sessions. Its robust scalping strategy and extensive settings make it a valuable tool for traders of all experience levels.