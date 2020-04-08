Dublgis
- Indicators
- Ivan Simonika
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Here is a sensitive indicator for Dublgis professionals. It is built on completely new algorithms and is more efficient, on any timeframes, since it filters random price movements. Finds and visually displays price reversal points. This tool can be used as confirmation when making a deal, as well as to determine the direction of the trend and its strength. The indicator was developed as a complement to a number of our other trading tools.