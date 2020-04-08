Dublgis

Here is a sensitive indicator for Dublgis professionals. It is built on completely new algorithms and is more efficient, on any timeframes, since it filters random price movements. Finds and visually displays price reversal points. This tool can be used as confirmation when making a deal, as well as to determine the direction of the trend and its strength. The indicator was developed as a complement to a number of our other trading tools.
Recommended products
One unit ahead of the market
Mohammad Reza Aghaei
Indicators
This product shows you a different view of the market by examining the performance of volume and continuous patterns in the market, then by calculating the behavior of traders and market patterns, calculates the probability of the next movement of the market by calculations. Function. How to receive the signal: If the candlestick is currently a bullish candlestick, according to a market scan, if the next bullish candlestick is below 5%, you can open a free trade by hitting the wisdom areas.
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator
SQUAWKTRADEFX, LLC
Indicators
AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT4) The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period. Benefits Should be used as a trailing stop. Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit. Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility. Join the AlgoKing Lightning
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Range Volume Profile
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicators
Range Volume Profile The indicator Range Volume Profile shows the distribution of transactions on the price scale in a given time range. This tool simplifies the analysis of the market situation and helps to find the price levels where a large player is sitting.   Features: shows the distribution of tick volumes relative to the price. shows the distribution of real volumes relative to the price. If your broker provides them. you can select the part of the chart that you want to explore. for cert
Market Pressure
Chantal Sala
Indicators
Market Pressure is a next-generation display. Its simple and intuitive graphics system allows you to receive directions very easy and fast. This indicator can give three different methods of signals: Scalping, Intraday and Multiday. The logic is based on the price action which combined on multiple time frame. It can give very high quality signals. An indispensable tool for those who want to understand the market pressure and the operating trend. The indicator is customizable for both colors for
ParabSar Trender
Panagiotis Vinieris
Experts
EA using three indicators for entry confirmations ( Parabolic Sar ) , ( Awesome Oscillator ) , ( Relative Strength Index ) . Can manage two orders , 1st as the main order and 2nd as the counter order for hedging purposes . Note : 1st Order can trade at the same side with 2nd order and is not affected from order executions of the second order You can do a lot of sets/combinations with the ea settings for every time frame of MT4 . Example sets can be found here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Indi RBO
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
Indicators
Input: Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation Range End Time : The ending time of range creation Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point If the range size is between the minimum and maximum, indicator will print the 1st color (blue).
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Trend for Neuro
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The trader uses the Trend for Neuro indicator to determine the market situation. This is a trending algorithm that is convenient to download, install and use. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! By launching the indicator, the user will see only two types of arrows that can change color to blue during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend there is no uncertaint
VWAP indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Moving VWAP Indicator Moving VWAP is an important indicator drawing the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The VWAP is a reference used by institutional traders and acts as a level of support / resistance. If price is above VWAP then means market is bullish. If price is below VWAP then means market is bearish. It can be used to enter in the market with low risk (near VWAP) and also identify the correct direction of the market. The Moving VWAP is as simple as a Simple Moving Average. The m
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Hermes AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Hermes AI Combines several proven breakout strategies to identify and follow trends. Uses advanced logic to filter out false breakouts, increasing accuracy and profitability. Adapts to both trending and range-bound market conditions for consistent performance. Hermes AI intelligently adjusts trades with precise risk control, without compromising capital. Leverage is optimized for maximum efficiency and trade security, balancing risk and profitability. The full list is available for your convenie
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
ForceX Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
ForceX Trend is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market in time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicators
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
Power Bears Rich
Pham Trong Khanh
Indicators
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
Calc Flagman
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Calc Flagman indicator determines the trend well, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator shows potential market reversal points. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready trading system. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email.
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
No Repaint Bext is a ready-made trading system. Shows when to open and when to close trades, as well as in which direction. Every time a green arrow appears, you need to open a buy trade. Close all buy trades when a red arrow appears. The same goes for the opposite direction, every time a red arrow appears, open sell trades and close them all when a green arrow appears. We use the M5 timeframe for trading. You can trade on any cozy pair. This indicator does not repaint and practically does not
POWER h4
Michel Fernando Da Silva Gatti
Experts
This expert tries to benefit from mean returning behavior. The full strategy can be found at link (Portuguese post). Real profitable strategy being used by a lot of people manually, now automatized! Parameters: p1 : Distance from EMA13 to EMA200 according to the strategy UseMoneySteps : Enable/disable money management for step mode MoneyStep : Amount of money to increase one minimal lot UseMoneyPercentage : Enable/disable money management based on percentage and stoploss MoneyPercentage : Perce
Trend Anthropoid
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Trend Anthropoid is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the mark
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicators
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicators
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023. MTF PPAAF Model S. This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Non Repaint Arrows.  Customizable parameter, color etc.  Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Utilities
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
TrueWinner EA
Ruslan Smyk
Experts
TrueWinner EA – The Smart Choice for Forex Traders! Limited price $699 is only for 10 first sales. After 10 sales, the price will be raised to $999. Final price is $9999. Looking for a powerful trading tool to take your Forex strategy to the next level? TrueWinner EA offers you a unique edge with a proven, reliable system designed to help you navigate market trends and optimize your trades. Why Choose TrueWinner EA? Secret Volatility Filter  TrueWinner EA’s strategy is built around a unique f
Trend Rider AI
Duc Viet Bui
Experts
Trend Rider AI is the name of my EA. It operates based on trends, entering trades according to a preset price range until a set profit is reached, at which point it closes all positions. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2179495 Recommended : ・Initial Deposit: 2000$ ・Currency: USDCHF,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDCHF,.... Key Parameters for Configuration: ・StepPrice = 10; The distance between two orders is 10 pips. ・ProfitThreshold = 1; When the total profit of either Buy or Sell orders
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
MBS Trend Flow
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and real tre
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicators
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
The Hurricane Indicator
Paul Nicholas Clevett
5 (1)
Indicators
Currently switched to the 4 hour chart - but use other time frames for confirmation. :-)  I change my main time frame based on the market movement at the time. The Hurricane Forex Indicator is a multi time frame indicator that includes such things as Trade Notifications, Trade Calculator, Momentum Indicator, risk reward and much more. We have a free Trade room for our users as well. Please check out the video for full details of how this indicator works as it has over 15 years worth of developme
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
Indicators
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
More from author
ReT
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market with stripes. Can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to dete
TrendColor
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The indicator monitors the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis based on the
MarketTrend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Correlators
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
It can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow one another. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other charts on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and fairly accurately determine the beginning of trends. The principle of trading according to indicator signals is also simple: you need to sell a currency pair whose chart is higher, and buy the lower one.
MarketPoints
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and is not late; it can be used both for piping on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
IdealMaster
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator will provide you with everything you need in order to overcome losses due to human emotions. The indicator determines the moments of a trend reversal and the direction of its movements. This development is equipped with the most modern, adaptable trading algorithms. The main secret of short-term trading is to have information on when to enter a deal. The indicator works great on all timeframes and informs the trader about the most successful moments of buying or selling a currency
Trend Star
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator ignores sharp fluctuations and market noise and tracks market trends with absolute reliability. It is suitable for trading on small timeframes and on large ones, it ignores sudden price spikes or price movement corrections due to the reduction of market noise around the average price value. For calculations, the indicator uses indicators: iLow, iHigh, iMA, iATR. Since the output signal relies on reliable indicators, it is also reliable. You can configure both a sound signal and se
Turbo Pro
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Turbo Pro - Advisor uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo Pro
Standard Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This is a convenient tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to look at this indicator. If you are not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend and are concerned about how to draw trend lines, then this indicator is for you. From now on, you do not need to sit near the computer and analyze the price, use this indicator carefully.
Legacy
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The smart algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to descending. You can use the indicator as the main indicator for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filt
Special Volume
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Special Volume - Volume indicator, in the Forex market volumes are peculiar (teak). Why is Forex not possible to track normal volumes? The fact is that it is an OTC market. Therefore, it is practically not realistic to calculate the volume of purchases and sales by one instrument. Many Forex traders completely abandon volume indicators in their work. But for those who want to use them, there are some interesting tools, and one of them is Special Volume. The Special Volume indicator shows the ave
Direction Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Direction Trend indicator. Shows the direction of the current trend. Colors bars in red and blue. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Do not forget that the approach should be comprehensive, indicator signals require additional information to enter the market. The principle of the indicator is that when placed on a chart, it automatically determines the current state of the market, analyzes historical data, based on historical data.
Special Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator is a professional indicator for Forex trading. Shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Ready trading system. The indicator combines several progressive algorithms. Combined systems for analyzing historical data are projected onto lines in the form of straight lines connecting extremes. That is the pivot point of the market. These extremes or pivot points of the market can be used as line levels! Which is very conv
Trend Step
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
A trend indicator, and not the first view, is a regular indicator, but it can be used with an optimal risk coefficient. The principle of work is simple - the indicator shows the moments for entering the market with arrows, which is very easily perceived visually. It is recommended to use an oscillator with an additional indicator, for example, standard RSI. You need to respond to level 50. Or use some other confirmation system. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and f
Turbo Fix
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Turbo Fix - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals to enter. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Turbo F
Pred Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The indicator shows the direction of the trend, signaling this using pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter to adjust (adjust from 1 to 3). It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator can be used both for piping for small periods and for long-term trading. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using, it is recommended to look at an addi
HighScalpel
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
Revers Line
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Revers Line signals a change in the angle of the moving average, the LevelZero parameter sets the circle of the zero point, there are limits from -LevelZero to LevelZero including those that will be considered a zero point, this can be indicated in red on histograms.   Options:   LevelZero - zero point [-LevelZero, LevelZero];   Length - length of the moving average;   Start - the starting point for calculating the angle;   End - the end point for calculating the angle;   MetodMA - averagin
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Trend Advanced
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
A new trend determination algorithm has been developed for this indicator. The algorithm with acceptable accuracy generates input signals and output levels. Strategy for trend trading, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The principle of the indicator’s operation is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placing it on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the screen to the trad
X Forex
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and bot with such a rite, self-confidently chucking in yogo abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. An expert created to trade on any instrument. It is preferable to test the adviser w
Trends Histogram
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Traders can use the Trends Histogram indicator to identify potential areas of profit taking in the next section of an uptrend or downtrend. So it is for direct entry into the market. The indicator is used in the same way as any of these indicators individually or in combination with other indicators. This indicator shows an uptrend and a downtrend (green histogram). Only one input parameter is available: Length. It affects the scale of indicator price coverage. Installed input parameters can
Forex Go
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This development is a scalping system. The Forex Go bot shows excellent results, which can be seen in the screenshots. You can shamelessly start the protest and the bot with such a rite, self-confidently churning in your abilities. The bot can be tested on high currency pairs and high periods. In order to install the test tester so it is indicated on the screenshots, for correct test. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade on any instrument. It is preferable
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The work of the Stable Pulse bot is displayed in the form of several key mmoments, which can be seen in the screenshots. This development is a scalping system. You can download and test the bot for free this way by yourself making sure of its capabilities. The bot can be tested on different currency pairs and different periods. The main thing is to set the tester settings as shown in the screenshot, for correct testing. You need to trade on timeframes M1-M15. Expert Advisor is designed to trade
Protected Article
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure. Advisor Goal Scalping results in small
Trend Agile
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
The Trend Agil e indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. Sharp price fluctuations, as well as noise around averaged prices, are ignored. All intersection points will be ideal points at which the direction of the trend changes. Signal points, places where color changes, can be used as points of potential market reversal. This development can be used both for long-term trading, and for piping on small periods. The indiuctor algorithm implements a variety of technical analysis
Balanced Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Balanced Bot - the adviser uses a number of indicators to search for signals for entry. It works in fully automatic mode! Use default settings. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade on both buy and sell. This is a significant advantage in real work because it makes it possible to achieve significantly better results due to increased capitalization. The bot works like a scalpel with sharp price movements, or uses series closures by averaging the overall position. Tur
Action Points
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
This indicator gives signals about a trend change, shows successful signals. High probability of a successful trend, it can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it can be used both for pipsing in small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator algorithm works using open prices, and you can work with a zero bar. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Distinct
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Introducing the trend indicator! Ready trading system. The principle of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart. The indicator analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. Shows the favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. It can be used as a channel indicator or level indicator! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data, and on their basis display instructions to the trader on further actions. To find out how to det
Analyst Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Analyst Bot - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review