InLuk Trade Duplicator

inLuk Trade Duplicator is a powerful tool to copy trade locally between multiple broker at different terminal. This is an ideal solution for fund manager or signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules.

Demo version here (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20884)


Features

  • Switchable between Server or Client role within one tool.
  • Easy & friendly interface usage.
  • Drag able panel
  • Customization of user interface using expert input
  • Auto recognize and synchronize symbol prefix/suffix between brokers.
  • Multi lot size setting options for client.
  • Fix lot size setting option for client.
  • Restore previous settings and status after terminal turn-off or power shutdown.
  • Real-time control panel.
  • No DLL usage.
  • Detecting the server is online or not with nice green light.


Server Usage

  • Install inLuk Trade Duplicator to any chart (one chart is enough).
  • Green light indicate the server is online and broadcasting it's trading over the client terminal.


Client Usage

  • Install inLuk Trade Duplicator to any chart (one chart is enough).
  • Check the green light which indicated the server is active and broadcasting. black light means the server is down.
  • Click the "inactive" blue button to switch it to "Listening" and turn's orange.
  • select the lot behavior, using the multiplication or using the fixed lot amount, ensure the blue button is selected.
  • if you want the duplicator switched off on specific date, just put it the "date Off" using this date structure >> YYYY.MM.DD >> (.) means "dot"
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
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Utilities
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4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
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Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
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The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
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5 (1)
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RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
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