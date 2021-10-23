Super advanced copy trade

Common questions:

Q: Can i put 2 or more master within one Vps/pc?

A: Yes, set the different keycode for each master





Q: Can one client account copy to 2 or more master? and how?

A: Yes you can, how: open another chart window within one account and place this ea and set the keycode according to the master keycode.





Q: My master using XAUUSD but my broker using Gold will this copy?

A: Yes, it will automatically detect between gold and xauusd





Q: Does this ea identify suffix? and can cross to other non or different suffix? ie: GBPUSDf vs GBPUSD, GBPUSDc vs GBPUSDm

A: Yes, definitely.