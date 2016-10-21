Super sniper is the indicator that you're looking for

This indicator has an active signal that also able to send push notification to your mobile MetaTrader 4 (see the screenshot for tutorial), so you won't miss any signal during active market.

The signal is very simple, "down arrow" for sell and "up arrow" for buy.

There are several options as below

_SEND_NOTIF_TO_MOBILE: to enable push notification to your mobile MetaTrader for signal

_ALERT_SIGNAL: to enable alert signal

_SHOW_EMA_TREND: to show the "EMA" trend indicator

_SHOW_DOP: to show the daily open price

_SHOW_CSM: to show the currency strength index

_CSM_POS: CSM indicator position

_EMA_METHOD: EMA method

_maxBar: maximum bar to show

_EMA_COLOR: EMA color

_ARROW_UP: arrow up signal color

_ARROW_DOWN: arrow down signal color

_BP_FIBO_COLOR: the Fibonacci color (the indicator to put order and take profit also stop loss)

_BP_SELL_COLOR: the big candle down

_BP_BUY_COLOR: the big candle up