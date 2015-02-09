NMoneyManagement
- Indicators
- Indra Lukmana
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 5
N Money Management
With this adviser, you won't loose your daily drawdown.
- Show the account actual leverage.
- Show the whole entry history on the chart.
- Calculate the moneymanagement (Risk Management to minimize the drawdown).
Settings
- ShowEntryHistory: show all history entry line.
- ShowOpenArrow: show order open price.
- ShowAccountInfo: show the display text.
- calcLotPerEquity (e.g: 50) with equity of 100$ >> 100/50 = 2 >> 2x0.01 Lot = 0.02 Lot advised.
- priceOnePipInOneLot: input your broker price per one pip.
- maksRisk (%): calculate the maksimum pips (SL) Points to place based on Lot and equity.
- TextColor1: color text 1.
- TextColor2: color text 2.
Trading has never been so easy when you practice more and more with N Money Management.
