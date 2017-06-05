Takeprofit Stoploss Manager

This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier.

It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price.


How to use

  • Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line.
  • The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line.
  • You can drag the gray box to drag the line.
  • You can see the risk in the account currency and in percentage to make your risk management and profit management setup easy.


Parameters

  • Line name to set TakeProfit
  • Line name to set StopLoss
  • Font size
  • Line style
  • Box color to drag
  • Box color to close the line
  • Text Color

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N Money Management With this adviser, you won't loose your daily drawdown. Show the account actual leverage. Show the whole entry history on the chart. Calculate the moneymanagement (Risk Management to minimize the drawdown). Settings ShowEntryHistory: show all history entry line. ShowOpenArrow: show order open price. ShowAccountInfo: show the display text. calcLotPerEquity (e.g: 50) with equity of 100$ >> 100/50 = 2 >> 2x0.01 Lot = 0.02 Lot advised. priceOnePipInOneLot: input your broker price
NFXTradingSimulator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
You can directly test and improve your trading skills through simulation. Contact me if you want to add another button's feature. Live trading available! Main features: Direct buy Direct sell Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point Setup a price for pending orders Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips) Close only Buy Close only Sell Close all orders opened Modification of SL/TP/Pending price (drag it) Modification
Accurate CSM
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Simple and powerful CSM (Currency Strength Meter) Currency strength meter is the indicator you need to identify the current actual trend based on a unique calculation, which is generally used as another fundamental analysis for those who are not capable of reading the fundamental clearly. Currency strength meter will read the current strength of related currency pair (Forex) where generally consist of AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR, GBP, and USD for the main major currency. Feature Easy reading b
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Super Sniper
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
Super sniper is the indicator that you're looking for This indicator has an active signal that also able to send push notification to your mobile MetaTrader 4 (see the screenshot for tutorial), so you won't miss any signal during active market. The signal is very simple, " down arrow " for sell and " up arrow " for buy. There are several options as below _SEND_NOTIF_TO_MOBILE: to enable push notification to your mobile MetaTrader for signal _ALERT_SIGNAL: to enable alert signal _SHOW_EMA_TREND:
InLuk Trade Duplicator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
inLuk Trade Duplicator is a powerful tool to copy trade locally between multiple broker at different terminal. This is an ideal solution for fund manager or signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Demo version here ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20884 ) Features Switchable between Server or Client role within one tool. Easy & friendly interface usage. Drag able panel Customization of user interface using expert input Auto recognize and
Trendline Trade Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
‌Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21344 P‌urpose: F‌or those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way. U‌sage: Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below. A‌ction: ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to in
Yihaa Shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
Genki Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Our indicator uses a unique price action candlestick pattern called Engulfing, this indicator represent the price action behavior on your metatrader4 chart. The indicator seek the most valuable engulfing pattern and identify those as support and resistance levels. Indicator parameter Bars to calculate: maximum bars to seek. Alert Option: True / False. Candle bear: color for detected bear candle. Candle bull: color for detected bull candle. Base line style: style for the base line. Base line wid
Ultimate Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on the time setting on each market session. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives you the a
Ultimate Price Action ultimate version
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Extended VERSION Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on dynamic and unique calculation. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives
OniGIRI Auto
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with. The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Breakout smart system. Sma
CSM8Pro
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time. The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Currency Strength Meter Smart way to open and close order Automatic Smart Mo
Super advanced copy trade
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
The smart EA Copy trade for VPS / PC Designed for MT4, it easy it super fast, it full of features, for the tutorials you can see on the uploaded photo Parameter input: Select timer setting: select between milisecond / second timer (some broker will conflict on milisecond). Select role: select the role as master or client, but leave it default you can change later on the dashboard. Master key: input the key, ensure the key are same between master and client, you can set more than master in one
Trade panel risk management
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Super simple and powerful with full feature Trade Panel manager This is the finest trade tool for your metatrader4, the best option for your daily trading activity with full powerfull inside. Input parameters: Magic Number : Define your magic number. Entry Comments : Define your entry comments. Main Dashboard Features: Buy & Sell button: Protected with confirmation pop-up before entry deliver to the system, incase miss press the button. Pending order (Limit & Stop) with check option: press
Core 8 bot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system. it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run. Critical features Account blow-up protection. Trend following filter. Smart money management system. Emergenc
Insider 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 2022 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ Insider 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $500 After purchasing thi
North West 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Experts
March 1st will be the last limit to rent this ea for $350 per year, NORMAL PRICE ($650/year) North West 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $250 After purchasing this
Super support and resistance breakout
Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
Indicators
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
Gold miner core8
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Intro Take your trading to the next level with Core8 Ultimate , a powerful multi-feature indicator designed for precision, clarity, and disciplined risk management. Built with a Dynamic Real-Time Candle Timer (M1–H4) , Core8 keeps you aligned with market momentum across multiple timeframes. Get advanced data insights including Average Range & ATR, Previous & Current Range (OC/HL), Distance to MA Base, and POWER strength analysis —all visualized clearly with a Power Bar to support confident entr
Gold Miner one shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Gold Miner One Shoot EA Trade Less. Trade Smarter. Most traders don’t lose because of bad strategy… They lose because they overtrade . Gold Miner One Shoot is built to solve that. No revenge trading. No grid. No martingale. No unnecessary exposure. Just one clean opportunity at a time. ===================== Price Scheme - Grab Fast !!! Customers # Price Value 1-10 customers 69$             11-20 customers 89$ 21-40 customers 249$ << Current 41-100 customers 499$ 101 up 1299$ ===================
GQuantum MT5 Gold
Indra Lukmana
Experts
G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly. ========= Live Performance NO: 235111240 Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4 Pass: Invest0826$ ========= Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built with an in
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