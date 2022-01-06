Core 8 bot

Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $





If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system.



it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run.

Critical features

Account blow-up protection.

Trend following filter.

Smart money management system.

Emergency escape system.

After buying this ea please contact me thru private message, I will send you the set file and more detail instructions.

Testing note: use open price mode to perform faster test, this ea mostly run on each candle open,



Input parameters:



EA Name: The expert name that will shown on the dashboard.

Comment: The comment on entry.

Magic Number: Your favorite magic number.

Closed candle in a row: signal setting.

Min body size: Signal setting.

Trade size: Percent balance or fixed amount (Drop-down menu).

Input trade size: Input the trade size by volume or by risk.

Loss % Balance: Exit all position when reach this amount of loss (on Averaging mode will behave differently, it will calculates based on the account to protect).

Profit % Balance: Exit all position when reach this amount of profit.

Averaging: Step averaging (0 to disable).

Boost on loss: on single entry will boost with multiplication or adding the lot sizes (Drop-down menu).

Boost value: the value to boost.

Mode reversed: reverse mode entry.

Trail start: Trailing stop start (0 to disable).

Trail step: Trailing step.

Market close: Close all position on specified time in profit (True/false).

Close time: Time to close (HH:MM).





Recomendation:

Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum balance: $500 (recomended $1000)





PS: I Sell only this bot on mql5 site and my personal website, if you found this ea in another platform it's totally scam and fake.



















































