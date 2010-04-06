Trade panel risk management
- Utilities
- Indra Lukmana
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Super simple and powerful with full feature Trade Panel manager
This is the finest trade tool for your metatrader4, the best option for your daily trading activity with full powerfull inside.
Input parameters:
- Magic Number : Define your magic number.
- Entry Comments : Define your entry comments.
Main Dashboard Features:
- Buy & Sell button: Protected with confirmation pop-up before entry deliver to the system, incase miss press the button.
- Pending order (Limit & Stop) with check option: press this check option to convert the buy/sell button into pending order and you can input the price on the input directly.
- Trailing stop: Step and stop input (Check the option to activate)
- Martingle: Multiple entry (Check the option to activate)
- Layer: Pending order layers
- Risk % input: Input to auto calculate the lot based on this risk input percentages (Will calculates based on the stoploss input)
- SL: To set the stoploss & Risk %
- TP: To set the takeprofit
- Breakeven button: Press this button to move the stoploss to plus when ready.
- Close All: to close all position
- Close profit: to close all profit position.
Info Dashboard Features:
- Time server info
- Time local info (your PC)
- Server name (Broker name)
- Account name
- Account Number
- Balance
- Equity
- Total Profit
- Total Lot
- Floating P/L (Plus / minus floating profit).
- Pair and spread info