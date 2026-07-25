GQuantum MT5 Gold

G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD

Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly.

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Live Performance

NO: 235111240

Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4

Pass: Invest0826$

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Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Built with an intelligent adaptive grid system, G-Quantum is designed to perform efficiently in both strong trending markets and sideways ranging conditions.

Unlike conventional grid systems that simply add positions, G-Quantum utilizes advanced trade management and comprehensive risk control to maximize profitability while maintaining drawdown at a controlled level.

Whether the market is moving aggressively or consolidating, G-Quantum continuously adapts its strategy to capture market opportunities automatically, 24 hours a day.

Why Choose G-Quantum?

✔ Adaptive Scalping Grid Technology

The EA intelligently adapts to changing market conditions, allowing it to perform consistently during:

  • Strong bullish trends
  • Strong bearish trends
  • Sideway markets
  • High volatility sessions
  • Normal trading conditions

Instead of relying on a single market behavior, G-Quantum dynamically manages its trading grid for maximum efficiency.

✔ Advanced Risk Management

Capital protection is one of the highest priorities.

G-Quantum includes multiple layers of safety features designed to help minimize unnecessary exposure while maintaining profitable opportunities.

Risk management includes intelligent position handling, drawdown monitoring, optimized grid spacing, and carefully controlled trade execution.

The primary objective is not only generating profits, but also protecting trading capital over the long term.

✔ Low Drawdown System

Many grid systems can become extremely risky during prolonged trends.

G-Quantum was specifically developed with drawdown control in mind.

Its optimized grid logic and intelligent trade management work together to reduce excessive floating losses while allowing the system to recover efficiently when market conditions normalize.

✔ Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention is required.

Simply attach the EA to the chart and let G-Quantum work continuously.

Features include:

  • Automatic market analysis
  • Automatic order placement
  • Automatic trade management
  • Automatic grid expansion
  • Automatic recovery logic
  • Continuous monitoring 24/7

Perfect for traders who want a completely hands-free trading experience.

✔ Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Designed exclusively for one of the world's most actively traded instruments:

XAUUSD (Gold)

The trading algorithm has been optimized specifically for the behavior and volatility of the Gold market.


Key Features
  • Intelligent Scalping Grid Strategy
  • Adaptive Market Algorithm
  • Performs in Trending & Sideway Markets
  • Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management
  • Optimized Drawdown Control
  • High Profit Potential
  • Fully Automated Trading
  • Smart Position Management
  • Stable Long-Term Trading Logic
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M1
  • 24/7 Continuous Operation
  • MetaTrader 5 Compatible


Trading Specifications

Parameter Value
Platform MetaTrader 5
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe M1
Trading Style Scalping Grid
Trading Mode Fully Automatic
Minimum Balance  300 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
Required Balance 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
Trading Time 24 Hours / 5 Days


Recommended Account

For the best balance between performance and risk:

  • Minimum Balance: 300 USD
  • Recommended Balance: 500 USD
  • Recommended Account Type: Cent Account
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • Low spread ECN broker recommended


Using a Cent Account allows traders to start with lower capital exposure while maintaining the EA's recommended operating conditions.


Designed for Consistency

G-Quantum focuses on long-term stability rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Its trading philosophy emphasizes:

  • Consistent growth
  • Controlled drawdown
  • Intelligent recovery
  • Capital preservation
  • Sustainable profitability

The goal is to achieve reliable long-term performance instead of relying on short-term luck.


Who Is This EA For?

G-Quantum is suitable for:

  • Beginners seeking automated trading
  • Experienced traders looking for a professional Gold EA
  • Investors wanting passive trading
  • Traders who prefer disciplined risk management
  • Users running VPS servers for uninterrupted trading


Installation

  1. Install the EA into MetaTrader 5.
  2. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  3. Enable AutoTrading.
  4. Load your preferred settings.
  5. Let G-Quantum trade automatically.

For optimal performance, a VPS is highly recommended.



Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Although G-Quantum incorporates comprehensive risk management and drawdown control features, no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

Grid trading strategies may experience periods of increased floating drawdown during extreme market conditions.

Before using this EA, please ensure that you:

  • Fully understand the risks involved.
  • Trade only with funds you can afford to lose.
  • Use appropriate risk settings.
  • Test the EA on a demo account before live trading.
  • Accept full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


G-Quantum MT5

Professional Scalping Grid Robot for Gold

✔ Intelligent Adaptive Grid
✔ Trending & Sideway Market Ready
✔ Advanced Risk Management
✔ Low Drawdown System
✔ Maximum Profit Potential
✔ Fully Automated 24/7 Trading
✔ Optimized for XAUUSD M1

✔ Minimum Balance: 300 USD (Convert to Cent Account)
✔ Recommended Balance: 500 USD (Convert to Cent Account)


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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
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Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
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PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
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