Yihaa Shoot
- Experts
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade.
It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade.
- Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY
- Timeframe: H1
- Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended)
- Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000)
Parameters
Signal Settings
- Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range
- Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range
- TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot
- TP Sell deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot
- Maximum candle range (pip) >> max range to enter a trade
- Minimum candle range (pip) >> minimum range to enter a trade
- DOP Candle break minimum (pip) >> break candle output from the line break
- DOP Candle break adjust >> adjustment of break candle
Money Management Settings
- Start lot cycle after SL twice >> True to activate
- Auto Lot by percent >> True to use balance as the lot calculation
- Risk by percent >> risk percent of auto lot
- Risk by Dollar >> risk by USD if auto lot is false
- TP Range (x) >> TP distance x time from range
- Trailing stops >> True to use trailing
- Trailing Start (pip) >> trail start
- Trailing BEP (pip) >> initial BEP
- Stop Loss (+) >> True to secure stop loss to + position when reaching a range percent
- SL+ when reaching a range percent
- SL+ range percent >> how many percent from order price to take profit range the stop loss will move
Common Settings
- Time PO >> leave it default
- Time trade Start >> leave it default
- Time Trade end >> leave it default
- Time to delete / cut pending leftover >> leave it default
- Magic Number
- Slippage value
Risk Disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.