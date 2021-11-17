Yihaa Shoot

Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade.

It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade.

  • Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended)
  • Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000)


Parameters

Signal Settings

  • Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range
  • Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range
  • TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot
  • TP Sell deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot
  • Maximum candle range (pip) >> max range to enter a trade
  • Minimum candle range (pip) >> minimum range to enter a trade
  • DOP Candle break minimum (pip) >> break candle output from the line break
  • DOP Candle break adjust >> adjustment of break candle

Money Management Settings

  • Start lot cycle after SL twice >> True to activate
  • Auto Lot by percent >> True to use balance as the lot calculation
  • Risk by percent >> risk percent of auto lot
  • Risk by Dollar >> risk by USD if auto lot is false
  • TP Range (x) >> TP distance x time from range
  • Trailing stops >> True to use trailing
  • Trailing Start (pip) >> trail start
  • Trailing BEP (pip) >> initial BEP
  • Stop Loss (+) >> True to secure stop loss to + position when reaching a range percent
  • SL+ when reaching a range percent
  • SL+ range percent >> how many percent from order price to take profit range the stop loss will move

Common Settings

  • Time PO >> leave it default
  • Time trade Start >> leave it default
  • Time Trade end >> leave it default
  • Time to delete / cut pending leftover >> leave it default
  • Magic Number
  • Slippage value

Risk Disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.

Recommended products
EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
Smart Grid Pro EA
Dhimas Candra Prianto
Experts
SMART GRID PRO EA - Intelligent Grid System with Adaptive TP Overview SMART GRID PRO   is a next-generation Expert Advisor that combines multi-timeframe analysis techniques with an intelligent grid system. Developed with proprietary algorithms optimized for various market conditions. ️   IP & Method Protected - Core algorithm details remain confidential to protect the system's uniqueness Key Features 1.   Dual-Layer Signal Validation The system uses   2 independent confirmation mec
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Experts
G2 Signal Manual Entry MT4 by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika Master the Market with Precision Signals and Smart Risk Management G2 Signal Manual Entry   is a cutting-edge trading solution designed to provide a competitive edge for Forex traders. Combining the power of Moving Average crossover signals with extensive automated risk management, this tool acts as a reliable trading assistant that helps you make timely decisions and optimize every profit opportunity. What Makes This Strategy Superior? Accu
FREE
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "K1 Gold Bot" has been reduced from $495 to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades,
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
Experts
*lifetime love price* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital. The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
CDS Asian Fakeout Standard
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
Experts
*limited price* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending orders a
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
EA Smart King
Mansuri Parvez
Experts
After purchase   : -   Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/SmartForex777 EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London  and Use NewYork  Then  Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................   WARNING  --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY                  --->>  Do Not Use Defult setting.    SET FILE --->   $1000 SET FILE                    Check  Comment Box   EA Sm
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Trading for Living
Chusnul Mubarok
Experts
MODIFIER V.11 The EA Modifier is based on the Pending Position (PPS) strategy and highly sophisticated secret trading algorithms. The Modifier EA strategy is a combination of secret custom indicators,Candlestick Patterns, Trend Lines, Support & Resistance (Price Action) levels and the most important secret trading algorithms mentioned above. Modifier is a unique and sophisticated EA, can receive and forward manual orders that you send via gadgets and home PCs, anti-floating (if floating occurs
Algolution BTC
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the BTC Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users mana
Megalodon EA MT4
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Experts
Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Experts
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Skylark EA
Manuel Mateo Soto
Experts
Discounted price.   The price will increase to $2999 starting 15th March 2026. Daily Live Signal: myfxbook[.]com/members/wanol0/skylark/11874656   Skylark EA is a rules-based, session-focused Expert Advisor built to trade with discipline and consistency on intraday markets. It is designed and optimized specifically for EUR/USD, where it has been tested and calibrated for liquidity and execution conditions. That said, it can also be used on other FX pairs if you wish to experiment, but EUR/USD
Risk Lot Calculator Dashboard Indicator
Pearly Gianan
Indicators
This is  a dashboard indicator that displays the auto-calculated risk lot, with the given risk percentage & risk points (Stop Loss) and others. The main function of this indicator is to help you calculate your exact scalping risk lots and swing risk lots. Also it displays the active trades of each pair you've executed with the following: type of trade, lot size, symbol, & equity(+/-). Also displays the bar counter set in every 5-minute bar timer. (whichever time frame you're active, the bar time
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Experts
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
ZonePulse Smart Trader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZonePulse Smart Trader – AI-Powered Daily Zone Detection EA Next-Generation Zone & Fibonacci Precision Trading ZonePulse Smart Trader is a professional, AI-inspired MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the detection and trading of high-probability daily support and resistance zones. Built with Fibonacci precision, intelligent risk management, and a smart trailing system, it offers both discretionary traders and fully automated systems a reliable edge in trending and ranging markets.
AiGoldx
MUHAMMAD IHSAN BIN ARIFIN
Experts
AiGoldx EA — Product Description & Parameters * use Timeframe 15m Only Overview AiGoldx is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It combines multi-timeframe Bollinger Bands analysis with a suite of smart filters to identify high-probability trade entries while avoiding false signals. AiGoldx EA — Key Features Multi-Timeframe Silver Confirmation  MA100 Trend Gate  S/R Auto-Detect  Sideways Filter  Smart Close  Weekend Auto-Close  Adx
SuperEven
MIKHAIL SAFRONOV
Experts
Простой умеренный скальпер, использующий для входа в сделки скользящие средние с стандартным отклонением (конверт) Присутствует фильтр от повышенного спреда и ограничения торговли по времени. Не использует агрессивные \ опасные методы торговли (мартингейл, сетка...) Настраиваемые параметры: TrueMM - Вкл/Выкл Автоматический лот. LotsFor1000 - Объем на 1000 единиц депозита при включенном TrueMM. Lots - Фиксированный объем сделок/позиций. TakeProfitBuy - Фиксация прибыли покупки. TakeProfitSell
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 Midnight Queen MT4 is a night-session Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It looks for mean-reversion entries during the Asian session and closes positions with fixed exit rules. How it trades Pair: EURGBP. Timeframe: M5. Trading window: 21:00-07:00 broker time. Entry logic: Bollinger Bands combined with RSI, mean-reversion direction. Every position is opened with a stop loss. No martingale, no grid, no lot averaging. Filters: news filter, spread filter, slippage limit. Two input
Prop Challenge EA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR VALUES.   THE EA STOPS WHEN THE DRAWDOWN OR PROFIT TARGET IS REACHED ON A CLOSED TRADE Prop Challenge Expert is a high-performance trading system designed specifically for proprietary trading. It’s engineered to maximize profits while adhering to strict risk management rules. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) to set adaptive stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, ensuring trades are optimized for market conditions. Pr
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
Experts
Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100 , even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used . I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 sto
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
More from author
NMoneyManagement
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
N Money Management With this adviser, you won't loose your daily drawdown. Show the account actual leverage. Show the whole entry history on the chart. Calculate the moneymanagement (Risk Management to minimize the drawdown). Settings ShowEntryHistory: show all history entry line. ShowOpenArrow: show order open price. ShowAccountInfo: show the display text. calcLotPerEquity (e.g: 50) with equity of 100$ >> 100/50 = 2 >> 2x0.01 Lot = 0.02 Lot advised. priceOnePipInOneLot: input your broker price
NFXTradingSimulator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
You can directly test and improve your trading skills through simulation. Contact me if you want to add another button's feature. Live trading available! Main features: Direct buy Direct sell Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point Setup a price for pending orders Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips) Close only Buy Close only Sell Close all orders opened Modification of SL/TP/Pending price (drag it) Modification
Accurate CSM
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Simple and powerful CSM (Currency Strength Meter) Currency strength meter is the indicator you need to identify the current actual trend based on a unique calculation, which is generally used as another fundamental analysis for those who are not capable of reading the fundamental clearly. Currency strength meter will read the current strength of related currency pair (Forex) where generally consist of AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR, GBP, and USD for the main major currency. Feature Easy reading b
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Super Sniper
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
Super sniper is the indicator that you're looking for This indicator has an active signal that also able to send push notification to your mobile MetaTrader 4 (see the screenshot for tutorial), so you won't miss any signal during active market. The signal is very simple, " down arrow " for sell and " up arrow " for buy. There are several options as below _SEND_NOTIF_TO_MOBILE: to enable push notification to your mobile MetaTrader for signal _ALERT_SIGNAL: to enable alert signal _SHOW_EMA_TREND:
InLuk Trade Duplicator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
inLuk Trade Duplicator is a powerful tool to copy trade locally between multiple broker at different terminal. This is an ideal solution for fund manager or signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Demo version here ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20884 ) Features Switchable between Server or Client role within one tool. Easy & friendly interface usage. Drag able panel Customization of user interface using expert input Auto recognize and
Trendline Trade Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
‌Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21344 P‌urpose: F‌or those who trade with trend line manually, this expert is suitable for you to manage your trade in easy way. U‌sage: Draw a trend line or horizontal line, and rename it according to input parameter in example "sell" >> for more details please watch the video below. A‌ction: ea will identify the trend line, and trade based on the selected mode (Touch/Break), ea will also set the TP/SL/Lot automatically according to in
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
True SnD
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Indicators
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
Genki Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Our indicator uses a unique price action candlestick pattern called Engulfing, this indicator represent the price action behavior on your metatrader4 chart. The indicator seek the most valuable engulfing pattern and identify those as support and resistance levels. Indicator parameter Bars to calculate: maximum bars to seek. Alert Option: True / False. Candle bear: color for detected bear candle. Candle bull: color for detected bull candle. Base line style: style for the base line. Base line wid
Ultimate Price Action
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on the time setting on each market session. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives you the a
Ultimate Price Action ultimate version
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Extended VERSION Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on dynamic and unique calculation. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives
OniGIRI Auto
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with. The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Breakout smart system. Sma
CSM8Pro
Indra Lukmana
5 (1)
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time. The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Currency Strength Meter Smart way to open and close order Automatic Smart Mo
Super advanced copy trade
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
The smart EA Copy trade for VPS / PC Designed for MT4, it easy it super fast, it full of features, for the tutorials you can see on the uploaded photo Parameter input: Select timer setting: select between milisecond / second timer (some broker will conflict on milisecond). Select role: select the role as master or client, but leave it default you can change later on the dashboard. Master key: input the key, ensure the key are same between master and client, you can set more than master in one
Trade panel risk management
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Super simple and powerful with full feature Trade Panel manager This is the finest trade tool for your metatrader4, the best option for your daily trading activity with full powerfull inside. Input parameters: Magic Number : Define your magic number. Entry Comments : Define your entry comments. Main Dashboard Features: Buy & Sell button: Protected with confirmation pop-up before entry deliver to the system, incase miss press the button. Pending order (Limit & Stop) with check option: press
Core 8 bot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system. it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run. Critical features Account blow-up protection. Trend following filter. Smart money management system. Emergenc
Insider 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 2022 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ Insider 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $500 After purchasing thi
North West 8PRO
Indra Lukmana
Experts
March 1st will be the last limit to rent this ea for $350 per year, NORMAL PRICE ($650/year) North West 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $250 After purchasing this
Super support and resistance breakout
Indra Lukmana
2 (1)
Indicators
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system. are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ? this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc) Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$ Indicator parameter: Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone Deviation Back-step the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
Gold miner core8
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Intro Take your trading to the next level with Core8 Ultimate , a powerful multi-feature indicator designed for precision, clarity, and disciplined risk management. Built with a Dynamic Real-Time Candle Timer (M1–H4) , Core8 keeps you aligned with market momentum across multiple timeframes. Get advanced data insights including Average Range & ATR, Previous & Current Range (OC/HL), Distance to MA Base, and POWER strength analysis —all visualized clearly with a Power Bar to support confident entr
Gold Miner one shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Gold Miner One Shoot EA Trade Less. Trade Smarter. Most traders don’t lose because of bad strategy… They lose because they overtrade . Gold Miner One Shoot is built to solve that. No revenge trading. No grid. No martingale. No unnecessary exposure. Just one clean opportunity at a time. ===================== Price Scheme - Grab Fast !!! Customers # Price Value 1-10 customers 69$             11-20 customers 89$ 21-40 customers 249$ << Current 41-100 customers 499$ 101 up 1299$ ===================
GQuantum MT5 Gold
Indra Lukmana
Experts
G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly. ========= Live Performance NO: 235111240 Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4 Pass: Invest0826$ ========= Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built with an in
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review