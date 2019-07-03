CSM8Pro
- Experts
-
Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 7 September 2019
- Activations: 10
Why Selecting our product ?
Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time.
The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market.
The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account.
Strategy involved
- Currency Strength Meter
- Smart way to open and close order
- Automatic Smart Money Management.
Minimum requirement
- Balance: $100
- Leverage: 1:500
- Account type: any
- Better to set the input pair to maximum 3 pairs.
Recommended requirement
- Balance: $1000.
- Leverage: 1:200.
- Account type: ECN
- input pair: you may blank to trade all pairs.
Parameters
CSM Settings
- Trade Pair (separator "/"), blank to trade all
- Upper benchmark
- Upper benchmark
Volume/Lot Settings
- Lot Mode
- LotPercent (%) / LotFix (fix)
TP SL Settings
- Takeprofit (pip)
- Stoploss (pip)
CutProfit Settings
- Send Mobile Notification
- Daily profit ($)
- Cut profit ($)
- Single pair cut (optional)
- Hedge cut (optional)
- Exit contra when (x) averaging
- Friday CLEAR (Max minus x percent this week profit)
- Friday CLEAR begin time (server time)
- Friday CLEAR end time (server time)
Hedge Settings
- Maximum level to hedge
- Allow hedge on last entry area (pip)
Money Management Settings
- Trailing stop (pip)
- Breakeven (pip)
- Averaging (pip)
- Martiangle (x)
General Setting
- Magic number
- Max Spread (pip)
- Trade time start
- Trade time end
- Reversed Mode
- Floating pairs view
- Send weekly report
Risk disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.
I think this EA is very good.