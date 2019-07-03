Why Selecting our product ?



Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time.

The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market.

The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account.









Strategy involved

Currency Strength Meter

Smart way to open and close order

Automatic Smart Money Management.

Minimum requirement Balance: $100

Leverage: 1:500

Account type: any

Better to set the input pair to maximum 3 pairs.

Recommended requirement

Balance: $1000.

Leverage: 1:200.

Account type: ECN

input pair: you may blank to trade all pairs.



Parameters

CSM Settings

Trade Pair (separator "/"), blank to trade all

Upper benchmark

Upper benchmark



Volume/Lot Settings

Lot Mode

LotPercent (%) / LotFix (fix)

TP SL Settings

Takeprofit (pip)

Stoploss (pip)

CutProfit Settings

Send Mobile Notification

Daily profit ($)

Cut profit ($)

Single pair cut (optional)

Hedge cut (optional)

Exit contra when (x) averaging

Friday CLEAR (Max minus x percent this week profit)

Friday CLEAR begin time (server time)

Friday CLEAR end time (server time)

Hedge Settings Maximum level to hedge

Allow hedge on last entry area (pip) Money Management Settings

Trailing stop (pip)

Breakeven (pip)

Averaging (pip)

Martiangle (x)

General Setting

Magic number

Max Spread (pip)

Trade time start

Trade time end

Reversed Mode

Floating pairs view

Send weekly report

Risk disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.































