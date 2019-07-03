CSM8Pro

5

Why Selecting our product ? 

Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time.

The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market.

The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account.



Strategy involved

  • Currency Strength Meter
  • Smart way to open and close order
  • Automatic Smart Money Management.

Minimum requirement

  • Balance: $100
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Account type: any
  • Better to set the input pair to maximum 3 pairs.

Recommended requirement

  • Balance: $1000.
  • Leverage: 1:200.
  • Account type: ECN
  • input pair: you may blank to trade all pairs.


Parameters

CSM Settings
  • Trade Pair (separator "/"), blank to trade all
  • Upper benchmark
  • Upper benchmark

Volume/Lot Settings
  • Lot Mode
  • LotPercent (%) / LotFix (fix)
TP SL Settings
  • Takeprofit (pip)
  • Stoploss (pip)
CutProfit Settings
  • Send Mobile Notification
  • Daily profit ($) 
  • Cut profit ($)
  • Single pair cut (optional)
  • Hedge cut (optional)
  • Exit contra when (x) averaging
  • Friday CLEAR (Max minus x percent this week profit)
  • Friday CLEAR begin time (server time)
  • Friday CLEAR end time (server time)

Hedge Settings

  • Maximum level to hedge
  • Allow hedge on last entry area (pip)

Money Management Settings

  • Trailing stop (pip)
  • Breakeven (pip)
  • Averaging (pip)
  • Martiangle (x)
General Setting
  • Magic number
  • Max Spread (pip)
  • Trade time start
  • Trade time end
  • Reversed Mode
  • Floating pairs view
  • Send weekly report
Risk disclosure: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.









Reviews 2
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.30 18:39 
 

I think this EA is very good.

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Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Leivon
91
Leivon 2023.07.29 20:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Indra Lukmana
7398
Reply from developer Indra Lukmana 2023.08.01 07:59
Hi there's no manual,,, you may contact me to get the update via telegram @inLuk...
Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.01.30 18:39 
 

I think this EA is very good.

Indra Lukmana
7398
Reply from developer Indra Lukmana 2022.01.31 06:29
thank you, you can consider to also try this ea: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77059
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