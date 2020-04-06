Feb 14 2022 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $





Insider 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold.

the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order.





Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $500

After purchasing this ea, makesure drop me a private message, so i can guide you with this ea





This EA is not spread sensitive, so you may use this product in any broker you prefer to, ** USE the recomended Timeframe, Pair and balance for the best result **





Input Parameters

Input Trade Size - Input the lot size value.

Trail start - Trailing start value.

Trail step - Trailing step value.

Averaging (0 to disable) - Use averaging or disable.

Boost on loss - Select from dropdown whether use martin or fix lot or add lot when the market goes to opposite direction.

Boost value - Value to boost

Profit % balance - Profit % to close the trades

Hedge avg - Maximum averaging until this ea decides to do hedge

Hedge booster - Booster lot sizing

Magic Number - our lovely magic number

Close time - Close all trades (on profit) on specified time "HH:MM" format.

PS: I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake. PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "Comments" section a request to add to a private group. PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "" section a request to add to a private group.



