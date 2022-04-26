Super support and resistance breakout
- Indicators
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Indra Lukmanahttps://www.mql5.com/en/users/indral8/seller#products
Contact me on whatshapp 6281911993088, Telegram @inLuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system.
are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ?
this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc)
Limited offer : 10 copy for 30$
Indicator parameter:
- Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone
- Deviation
- Back-step
the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.
Well I'll give an extra star for effort of not repainting. Otherwise this indicator has too much false signals, sadly there's no proper input adjustment here. Besides the zig zag.