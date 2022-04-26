Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system.





are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ?

this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc)





Limited offer : 10 copy for 30$





Indicator parameter:

Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone

Deviation

Back-step





the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.