Super support and resistance breakout

2

Trade with super Support and Resistance Breakout system.


are you looking for the most sophisticated tools for your daily trading ?

this tools are perfect for you, it has a most comprehensive breakout identification spot on all market (Forex, CFD, indice, etc)


Limited offer :  10 copy for 30$

Indicator parameter:

  • Depth: to arrange how deep to calculates the support and resistance zone
  • Deviation
  • Back-step


the demonstration result you can see on the media file below.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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Dave J. Roswell
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Dave J. Roswell 2023.02.12 17:11 
 

Well I'll give an extra star for effort of not repainting. Otherwise this indicator has too much false signals, sadly there's no proper input adjustment here. Besides the zig zag.

Indra Lukmana
7397
Reply from developer Indra Lukmana 2023.02.13 02:44
Thank you Kyle... will try our best to improve all above comments... you can always combine with another indicator for entry..
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