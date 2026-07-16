Download the free, full-featured version for demo accounts here

Line Trade Manager is an advanced, high-precision visual utility tool designed for manual traders who demand absolute control over their execution and risk management. Instead of dealing with clunky order windows and manual math, this tool lets you manage complex trade logic directly from the chart using clean, interactive visual lines. Built on a true 'Set & Forget' philosophy, it empowers you to pre-plan every scenario—completely eliminating emotional trading and the need to stare at the screen.

COMPREHENSIVE MULTI-LINE MANAGEMENT

Entry, SL, and Multiple TPs: Easily set your execution price and scale out with TP1, TP2, and TP3 lines.

Break Even (BE) Line: Lock in profits visually with built-in commission compensation to guarantee a true zero-risk trade.

Active Trailing SL Line: Visually monitor and trigger your trailing stop logic exactly where you want it.

Cancel Line: Automatically invalidates and deletes pending orders if the price hits this line before filling your entry.

SMART EXECUTION & PRECISION PLACEMENT

Magnet Peak/Trough Snapping: Lines instantly snap to the exact highs and lows of recent candles for flawless structural placement.

Flexible Layouts: Drag all lines manually according to price structure, or lock them automatically based on fixed Risk-to-Reward (R) multiples.

Advanced SL Protection Buffer: The Stop Loss line automatically calculates and adds a customizable points buffer plus a 10-second rolling average spread to prevent premature stop-outs during spread spikes .

True Risk & Reward Calculation: All setup profit and loss figures are actual net values, fully adjusted for trading fees.

ADVANCED TRAILING STOP ALGORITHMS

Chandelier Trailing: Dynamic volatility-based trailing utilizing the Average True Range (ATR).

Swing High/Low Trailing: Structural trailing that automatically moves behind recent market peaks and troughs.

HIGH-IMPACT NEWS PROTECTION FILTER

Visual News Lines: High-impact (Red Folder) news events are plotted directly onto your trading chart.

Auto-Safety Shutdown: Automatically cancels pending orders or completely closes active positions X minutes before the red folder news release to avoid slippage and extreme volatility.

EASY CONFIGURATION

All parameters and inputs are fully optimized, intuitive, and easy to configure, allowing you to get started in seconds.





For questions, feature requests, or direct support, please contact me through the MQL5 built-in chat system.