Genki Price Action

Our indicator uses a unique price action candlestick pattern called Engulfing, this indicator represent the price action behavior on your metatrader4 chart.

The indicator seek the most valuable engulfing pattern and identify those as support and resistance levels.


Indicator parameter

  1. Bars to calculate: maximum bars to seek.
  2. Alert Option: True / False.
  3. Candle bear: color for detected bear candle.
  4. Candle bull: color for detected bull candle.
  5. Base line style: style for the base line.
  6. Base line width: size of the base line.
  7. Demand line: color for the demand color.
  8. Supply line: color for the supply color.
  9. Demand Box: color for the demand box.
  10. Supply box: color for the supply box.
  11. Buy arrow color: color for the buy arrow.
  12. Sell arrow color: color for the sell arrow.
  13. Line break style: style for the break base line.
  14. Line break width: width of the break base line.
  15. Demand line break: color for the demand break color
  16. Supply line break: color for the supply line break.
  17. Show auto fibo: true /false.
  18. Fibo style: style of the fibo line.
  19. Entry: color for the fibo entry.
  20. Stoploss: color for the fibo stoploss
  21. Takeprofit: color for the fibo takeprofit.


FAQ

How does this indicator works to create a signal?

  • the indicator will detect the support and resistance level and mark down that lines as the trigger, once the price are rejected on the level, it will provide you a signal alert.

Can I get the signal into android device /email?

  • Yes, you can setup the signal alert to be deliver to your android device / email.

What is the best currency pair to use?

  • Normally it can be use on any of symbol/pair, however our suggestion to use it on GBPjpy, USDjpy, EURusd.

Which timeframe should I prefer to trade?

  • From H1 to Daily chart.

Risk Warning: All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. They are not suited to all investors and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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NMoneyManagement
Indra Lukmana
Indicators
N Money Management With this adviser, you won't loose your daily drawdown. Show the account actual leverage. Show the whole entry history on the chart. Calculate the moneymanagement (Risk Management to minimize the drawdown). Settings ShowEntryHistory: show all history entry line. ShowOpenArrow: show order open price. ShowAccountInfo: show the display text. calcLotPerEquity (e.g: 50) with equity of 100$ >> 100/50 = 2 >> 2x0.01 Lot = 0.02 Lot advised. priceOnePipInOneLot: input your broker price
NFXTradingSimulator
Indra Lukmana
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You can directly test and improve your trading skills through simulation. Contact me if you want to add another button's feature. Live trading available! Main features: Direct buy Direct sell Pending Buy (Limit/Stop) Pending Sell (Limit/Stop) Setup Takeprofit point and/or Stop Loss point Setup a price for pending orders Setup the breakeven stop loss to the plus direction (in pips) Close only Buy Close only Sell Close all orders opened Modification of SL/TP/Pending price (drag it) Modification
Accurate CSM
Indra Lukmana
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Simple and powerful CSM (Currency Strength Meter) Currency strength meter is the indicator you need to identify the current actual trend based on a unique calculation, which is generally used as another fundamental analysis for those who are not capable of reading the fundamental clearly. Currency strength meter will read the current strength of related currency pair (Forex) where generally consist of AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR, GBP, and USD for the main major currency. Feature Easy reading b
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
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Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Super Sniper
Indra Lukmana
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Indicators
Super sniper is the indicator that you're looking for This indicator has an active signal that also able to send push notification to your mobile MetaTrader 4 (see the screenshot for tutorial), so you won't miss any signal during active market. The signal is very simple, " down arrow " for sell and " up arrow " for buy. There are several options as below _SEND_NOTIF_TO_MOBILE: to enable push notification to your mobile MetaTrader for signal _ALERT_SIGNAL: to enable alert signal _SHOW_EMA_TREND:
InLuk Trade Duplicator
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
inLuk Trade Duplicator is a powerful tool to copy trade locally between multiple broker at different terminal. This is an ideal solution for fund manager or signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Demo version here ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20884 ) Features Switchable between Server or Client role within one tool. Easy & friendly interface usage. Drag able panel Customization of user interface using expert input Auto recognize and
Trendline Trade Manager
Indra Lukmana
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Yihaa Shoot
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Yihaa Shoot applies a unique range calculation and time management to enter a trade. It has a unique money management system which calculates the risk before it takes a trade. Suggested pairs: GBPJPY and USDJPY Timeframe: H1 Suggested balance: $500 ($1000 is recomended) Risk in dollar suggested: 4 (0.5% from $1000) Parameters Signal Settings Margin Top (pip) >> margin top from range Margin Bottom (pip) >> margin bottom from range TP Buy deduct (pip) >> reduce the TP spot TP Sell deduct (pip) >
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
This tool is developed  to make your trading risk and profit management easier. It is able to move all of your opened transaction's take profit and stop loss on to one similar price. How to use Draw a trend line/horizontal line and name it to "tp_" as the take profit line and "sl_" as the stop loss line. The EA will modify all of your orders' and pending orders' take profit and stop loss to the given line. You can drag the gray box to drag the line. You can see the risk in the account currency
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5 (1)
Indicators
This Supply & Demand indicator uses a unique price action detection to calculate and measures the supply & demand area. The indicator will ensure the area are fresh and have a significant low risk zone. Our Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. Trading idea You may set pending orders along the supply & demand area. You may enter a trade directly upon price hit the specific area (after a rejection confirmed). Input parameters Signal - Set
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on the time setting on each market session. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives you the a
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Extended VERSION Ultimate solution on price action trade system Built Inside One Tool! Our smart algorithm tool will detect the price action pattern and alert upon potential with entry signals and exit levels including stoploss and takeprofit levels based on dynamic and unique calculation. This tool will also filters out market currency strength to ensure our entry are in a good currency conditions based on it's trend. Benefit You Get Easy, visual and effective price action detection. Gives
OniGIRI Auto
Indra Lukmana
Experts
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with. The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Breakout smart system. Sma
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Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique Currency Strength detection to select the best currency to trade on the right time. The algo intelligence system will calculates continuously on the live tick market. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Currency Strength Meter Smart way to open and close order Automatic Smart Mo
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Indra Lukmana
Utilities
The smart EA Copy trade for VPS / PC Designed for MT4, it easy it super fast, it full of features, for the tutorials you can see on the uploaded photo Parameter input: Select timer setting: select between milisecond / second timer (some broker will conflict on milisecond). Select role: select the role as master or client, but leave it default you can change later on the dashboard. Master key: input the key, ensure the key are same between master and client, you can set more than master in one
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Indra Lukmana
Utilities
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ If you are a fans of Martingale Averaging type of robot, then this robot will suit you, it has integrate the powerful entry method and smart money management system and strict account blow up protection system. it's fully automatic no need to control / interfere the robot during the trading run. Critical features Account blow-up protection. Trend following filter. Smart money management system. Emergenc
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
Feb 14 2022 will be the last limit to purchase this EA for 1689 $, normal price will be 4500 $ Insider 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold. the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order. Timeframes: M30 Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold) Recomended balance: $1000 Minimum balance: $500 After purchasing thi
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
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Indra Lukmana
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Indra Lukmana
Indicators
Intro Take your trading to the next level with Core8 Ultimate , a powerful multi-feature indicator designed for precision, clarity, and disciplined risk management. Built with a Dynamic Real-Time Candle Timer (M1–H4) , Core8 keeps you aligned with market momentum across multiple timeframes. Get advanced data insights including Average Range & ATR, Previous & Current Range (OC/HL), Distance to MA Base, and POWER strength analysis —all visualized clearly with a Power Bar to support confident entr
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Indra Lukmana
Experts
Gold Miner One Shoot EA Trade Less. Trade Smarter. Most traders don’t lose because of bad strategy… They lose because they overtrade . Gold Miner One Shoot is built to solve that. No revenge trading. No grid. No martingale. No unnecessary exposure. Just one clean opportunity at a time. ===================== Price Scheme - Grab Fast !!! Customers # Price Value 1-10 customers 69$             11-20 customers 89$ 21-40 customers 249$ << Current 41-100 customers 499$ 101 up 1299$ ===================
GQuantum MT5 Gold
Indra Lukmana
Experts
G-Quantum MT5 – Advanced Scalping Grid Robot for XAUUSD Note: The backtesting may shows only dummy entry due to strict mql5 validaton, to request enabled backtesting, please contact me directly. ========= Live Performance NO: 235111240 Server: HFMarketsGlobal-Demo4 Pass: Invest0826$ ========= Professional Scalping Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 G-Quantum MT5 is a next-generation Scalping Grid Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . Built with an in
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