North West 8PRO

March 1st will be the last limit to rent this ea for $350 per year, NORMAL PRICE ($650/year)

North West 8PRO is fully automatic trend following system, its basically designed for any pair, however you may follow our suggestion by running this bot on XAUUSD or Gold.

the system uses the main trend following of the Forex market in trading, and spot the best moment to place an order.

Timeframes: M30

Pair suggestion: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recomended balance: $1000

Minimum balance: $250

After purchasing this ea, make sure to drop me a private message, so i can guide you with this ea


This EA is not spread sensitive, so you may use this product in any broker you prefer to, 

**  USE the recomended Timeframe, Pair and balance  for the best result **


Input Parameters

  • Base Deposit
  • Input Trade Size - Input the lot size value.
  • Trail start - Trailing start value.
  • Trail step - Trailing step value.
  • Averaging (0 to disable) - Use averaging or disable.
  • Boost on loss - Select from dropdown whether use martin or fix lot or add lot when the market goes to opposite direction.
  • Boost value - Value to boost
  • Profit % balance - Profit % to close the trades
  • Hedge avg - Maximum averaging until this ea decides to do hedge
  • Hedge booster - Booster lot sizing
  • Magic Number - our lovely magic number
  • Close time - Close all trades (on profit) on specified time "HH:MM" format.

PS: I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.

PS2: Buyers of the advisor have the right to join the private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write in the "Comments" section a request to add to a private group.


