Gold Trader Pro Indicator

4.33

Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface.

Key Features
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1.
Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analysis of lower timeframes (M1-M30). MODE_DAYTRADING: Optimized for identifying structural trends on higher timeframes (H1-D1).

Signal Strength Bar: A visual indicator that calculates the real-time market alignment percentage.
Super Trend Alert: A high-probability special signal triggered when all 7 timeframes are perfectly synchronized in the same direction.
Draggable Interface: Move the dashboard anywhere on your chart with your mouse to maintain a clear view of your technical analysis.
Fully Customizable: Adjust the UI scale (DashboardScale) and colors (BGColor) to perfectly match your trading template.


The indicator utilizes a proprietary price-action algorithm that evaluates price positioning relative to dynamic equilibrium levels on every timeframe: Bullish Trend: Dominant buying flow detected. Bearish Trend: Dominant selling flow detected.
The system processes data from each timeframe individually and synthesizes it into the Signal Strength. When the specific timeframes for your selected mode align, the indicator generates a "Strong Buy" or "Strong Sell" signal.

Smart Alert System Stay updated on Gold movements with the integrated notification system:

Pop-Up Alert: Immediate audio and visual notification within MetaTrader 4.
Push Notifications: Receive signals directly on your smartphone via the MQL5 mobile app.
Smart Filtering: Alerts are designed to trigger only upon structural direction changes or "Super Trend" events, preventing unnecessary distractions.

Input Parameters

Alert Settings: Select your operating mode (Scalping/DayTrading) and toggle notification types.
UI Appearance: Full control over the dashboard's aesthetics and scale (ideal for 4K monitors or laptops).

Technical Specifications

Exclusively for XAUUSD / GOLD.
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).


BUY GOLD TRADER PRO EA: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/126299
Reviews 9
Nagdy Magdy
31
Nagdy Magdy 2026.05.06 03:07 
 

Great indicator!

Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 14:22 
 

good indicator

dplessjf
49
dplessjf 2026.01.05 08:51 
 

Awesome indicator! I'm using it for swing trading. Thank you

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Donats Dzenis
179
Donats Dzenis 2026.06.07 07:08 
 

puslīdz

Nagdy Magdy
31
Nagdy Magdy 2026.05.06 03:07 
 

Great indicator!

TAKIS
476
TAKIS 2026.04.29 15:09 
 

Hello.thank you for the indicator. Please I cannot find the way to chane the modes scalpin day trading ,and the dashboard is different Regards

Massimiliano Tuzzolino
8272
Reply from developer Massimiliano Tuzzolino 2026.04.29 20:12
Hello you could have just asked a question in the comments instead of writing a review, since you haven't even tried it and gave it a low rating. The indicator works perfectly; you just need to go to the indicator settings.
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 14:22 
 

good indicator

dplessjf
49
dplessjf 2026.01.05 08:51 
 

Awesome indicator! I'm using it for swing trading. Thank you

Marcos Barahona
125
Marcos Barahona 2025.10.23 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thruline
229
Thruline 2025.08.13 13:16 
 

Not sure why but I'm no longer able to download indicators/experts to my MT4. Can anyone give me steps to take to correct this? TIA. I have the prior version of this indicator and it's great!

Massimiliano Tuzzolino
8272
Reply from developer Massimiliano Tuzzolino 2025.08.14 08:33
thank you! for you're problem i raccomend you unistall and reinstall mt4 so have to work again
Anto0909
15
Anto0909 2024.11.17 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

modeleva
14
modeleva 2024.11.16 13:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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