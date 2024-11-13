Gold Trader Pro Indicator

Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface.



Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1.

Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analysis of lower timeframes (M1-M30). MODE_DAYTRADING: Optimized for identifying structural trends on higher timeframes (H1-D1).



Signal Strength Bar: A visual indicator that calculates the real-time market alignment percentage.

Super Trend Alert: A high-probability special signal triggered when all 7 timeframes are perfectly synchronized in the same direction.

Draggable Interface: Move the dashboard anywhere on your chart with your mouse to maintain a clear view of your technical analysis.

Fully Customizable: Adjust the UI scale (DashboardScale) and colors (BGColor) to perfectly match your trading template.



The indicator utilizes a proprietary price-action algorithm that evaluates price positioning relative to dynamic equilibrium levels on every timeframe: Bullish Trend: Dominant buying flow detected. Bearish Trend: Dominant selling flow detected.

The system processes data from each timeframe individually and synthesizes it into the Signal Strength. When the specific timeframes for your selected mode align, the indicator generates a "Strong Buy" or "Strong Sell" signal.



Smart Alert System Stay updated on Gold movements with the integrated notification system:



Pop-Up Alert: Immediate audio and visual notification within MetaTrader 4.

Push Notifications: Receive signals directly on your smartphone via the MQL5 mobile app.

Smart Filtering: Alerts are designed to trigger only upon structural direction changes or "Super Trend" events, preventing unnecessary distractions.



Input Parameters



Alert Settings: Select your operating mode (Scalping/DayTrading) and toggle notification types.

UI Appearance: Full control over the dashboard's aesthetics and scale (ideal for 4K monitors or laptops).



Technical Specifications



Exclusively for XAUUSD / GOLD.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).



