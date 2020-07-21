Hotkeys Orders Closing

The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured

Provided closing options:

  • KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP.
  • KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP.
  • KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP.
  • KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT.
  • KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT.
  • KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT.
  • KEY "7" DELETE ALL PENDING ORDERS.
  • KEY "Q" CLOSE BUY.
  • KEY "W" CLOSE SELL.
  • KEY "E" CLOSE BUY AND SELL.
  • KEY "A" CLOSE PROFIT.
  • KEY "S" CLOSE LOSS.

In the settings you can assign hotkeys from the list:

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, Esc, ScrollLock, Pause, Tilde, Dash, PlusEqually, BackSpace, Insert, Home, PageUp, NumLock, Tab, LeftBracket, RighBracket, Delete, End, PageDown, CapsLock, Semicolon, Apostrophe, Enter, Shift, LessThanSign, GreaterThanSign, Slash, Pipe, Up, Ctrl, Alt, Space, Left, Down, Right, PrintScreen, WinLeft, WinRight.

Utility flaws

Does not work in the strategy tester.

Since keystrokes perceive only the active window, the graphics window should always be active (click on the graphics with the mouse).

Recommended products
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Close All When Equity MT4
Hoang The Manh
Utilities
This Tool Allow you close all open Orders automatics when Equity reach to specific value:  - When Equity is less than  specific value - When Equity is greater than  specific value - And Allow you close all open orders in manual - It will notification to MT4 Mobile app when it execute close all orders. __________________________________________ It very helpful for you when you trade with prop funds. Avoid reach daily drawdown and automatics close all orders when you get target.
FREE
BackTester FX
Mikhail Nazarenko
Utilities
BackTester FX — симулятор  ручной торговли MetaTrader 4 . Позволяет моделировать рыночные условия на исторических данных в тестере стратегий, вручную открывать и закрывать сделки, анализировать торговые стратегии без рисков потерять. Ключевые возможности Эмуляция ручной торговли в визуальном тестере стратегий Совместимость с любыми инструментами и таймфреймами Быстрое управление ордерами (открытие/закрытие) Настройки объема сделки, Stop Loss, Take Profit Работает как в тестере стратегий так и на
FREE
My Trades in Pips
Bernhard Schweigert
4.83 (18)
Utilities
A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis. Check also the PRO-version here:  My Trade History PRO As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips. You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a n
FREE
EZT ChartChanger Limited
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
This is a free version of our Great tool with limited functions. The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you ca
FREE
Trade Full Buttons free demo
Cuong Pham
Utilities
This is a free demo version for USDJPY only. Here is the link to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25912 This product has no input parameters. The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders. It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button. Buttons List BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders. BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor MT4
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 4 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously. Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 4 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window,
FREE
Pips Calculator
Ezinne Judith Orji
5 (1)
Utilities
A simple Utility Trading Tool for calculating your profits automatically. once your  orders are active, it calculates your profit or loss in pips value and displays it at the bottom right corner of the screen. ADVANTAGES - shows order movement graphically - Helps you calculate profit and loss percentages per trade in each asset. - Shows progress of each trade - Easy trading  - Helps you meet daily profit targets - Professional trading
FREE
Account Info AS MT4
Alexandr Saprykin
Utilities
Account Info AS Ьis a powerful information script for MetaTrader 4 that displays complete information about your trading account directly on the chart. The script provides all the necessary data for account analysis, risk management, and trading decision making. Main Features Complete Financial Information Account Type (Demo/Real/Contest) Balance, Equity, and Margin Free Margin in Cash and Percentage Margin Level Current Profit/Loss Risk Management Margin Call and Stop Out Levels Margin
FREE
Gann Drawer SQ9
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Utilities
Interactive Gann Drawer of Square 9 (Temporary free download for the 1st 20 users) This Expert Advisor (EA) turns Gann’s Square of 9 method into a dynamic and interactive trading tool . It automatically calculates and draws key amazing accurate support and resistance levels on your chart all based on a point in history that you choose by just clicking on the chart. If you just want to see it drawing and analyzing and open you trades yourself  use this version. But if you want the same tool that
FREE
Market Data Logger
Baewan Kim
Utilities
PRODUCT description: Market Data Logger is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes, hobbyi
FREE
Keyboard Trading
Victor Christiaanse
5 (1)
Utilities
Keyboard Trading  Open and Close orders with your keyboard. This tool allows you to open and close orders with your keyboard. As opening and closing orders with your keyboard is faster than with your mouse, this tool is very useful for Scalpers. How does it work? If you press the key "b", it will open a buy order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "s", it will open a sell order with lot size, SL and TP as specified in the settings. If you press the key "c
FREE
Open the chart
Jie Yi Weng
Utilities
You can check out comment #1 how does it work This is a very useful tool, enter the currency charts you need to open, use the symbol "/" to distinguish them, and select the periodicity /TF of the chart, press the button and they will open the charts for you in batches without you having to manually open them each! Because some EA use multiple currency pairs strategy, but do not support one chart to support all currency pairs, so I developed this tool, hope you like it, if you are satisfied with
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Utilities
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
VTrailing
Diego Bonifacio
Utilities
V-Trailing è uno strumento avanzato progettato per supportare il nostro trading manuale, con funzionalità dedicate alla gestione di take profit, stop loss e trailing stop. Questa utility, oltre a semplificare l’inserimento dei dati su MT4, consente di configurare parametri di trailing stop non disponibili di default sulla piattaforma. La caratteristica principale di V-Trailing è la possibilità di impostare un punto di partenza personalizzato per il trailing stop, diverso dalla linea di prezzo co
FREE
SpreadChartOscillator
Sergii Krasnyi
Indicators
SpreadChartOscillator is an indicator that displays the spread line of a symbol in the subwindow of the oscillator. In the parameters it is possible to specify another symbol from which the spread line will be broadcast. If the "Symbol" parameter is left empty, the spread line will be displayed from the current symbol on which the indicator is set. This tool is ideal for traders who want to see the spread dynamics in the oscillator format and use it to protect themselves from entering the market
FREE
Chart Background Image Setter
Ruey Yean Lee
Utilities
Key Features: Custom Image:   The script allows you to set any image of your choice as the chart background. The image file should be in the   .bmp   format and located in the MQL4/Images folder of your MetaTrader 4 data folder. Automatic Replacement:   If an image is already set as the chart background, the script will automatically replace it with the new image. How It Works: The script operates in the following manner: Initialization:   Upon execution, the script checks if an object named “ i
FREE
Trade Assistant Manager for MT4
Lim Wei Liang
Utilities
Title : Trade Assistant Manager for MT4 Trade Assistant Manager   — See your risk before you click Trade Assistant Manager is a MetaTrader 4 chart utility for discretionary   traders who want a clear, visual way to size positions . Place your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. The panel shows the lot size, the money at risk, the profit target in money, and the reward-to-risk ratio — updated as you move the lines. What you gain   Faster decisions   : - Automatically   calcu
FREE
Close Panel Trading
Afzan Bin Abdul Rahman
Utilities
~~~~~Product Description~~~~~ This Close Panel Trading can Help Our Trading Plane . This has 13 Button Box , 2 Key In Box and 1 Description . CloseBuy All         - To Close All Buy Active Order CloseBuy Profit     - To Close All Buy Active Profit Order CloseBuy Lose      - To Close All Buy Active Lose Order CloseBuy Pending - To Close All Pending Buy Order CloseSell All         - To Close All Sell Active Order CloseSell Profit    - To Close All Sell Active Profit Order CloseSell Lose      - To
FREE
Fix profit on chart
Oleksii Alipa
Utilities
The script closes all positions for which the profit is more than 5 pips. Works only on an open pair (on an open chart). The terminal must have the "Algo trading" mode enabled. Effective if there are many open positions that need to be closed quickly. The script does not replace trailing stop or advisor.   The script checks all open deals and closes those that meet the condition (profit is more than 5 pips) once at the time of launch. For the subsequent closing of new profitable positions, y
FREE
Master Order Sender CSV MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
This Expert Advisor monitors all open trades and saves them to a CSV file whenever a change is detected. It’s a lightweight tool for exporting trade data from MetaTrader 4 in real time. What it does: Monitors all open positions on the terminal Detects changes (order type, volume, price, SL, TP, etc.) Writes updated trade data to a .csv file ( TradeCopy.csv ) Includes order ID, symbol, type, lot size, price, SL, and TP Saves files in the Common Files folder for easy access by other applications H
FREE
PropMarshal drawdown protection for algotrading
Joscelyn Eugene Maurice Gainie
Utilities
The only drawdown guardian that stops your other EAs from digging you deeper. PropMarshal monitors your account equity in real time and instantly closes all positions the moment a drawdown or profit target threshold is breached. But it doesn't stop there — it closes every chart on your platform too, cutting off any other Expert Advisors before they can open new trades and compound the damage. The Problem   PropMarshal   Solves Most prop firm traders run multiple EAs across multiple charts. When
FREE
Account Cash Status
Boguslaw Nejmanowski
Utilities
Account Cash Status This indicator shows actual account balance and equity. Can be placed in any position on chart even in subwindow. Account Balance is displayed in gray color. When there is no opened position the account equity is displayed in dark gray color. When there is opened position and equity value is lower than balance value the color is changed for red. When there is opened position and equity value outperforms balance value the color is changed for lime. Colors may be set freely by
FREE
ExPad
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
ExPad  - a trade panel for comfortable trading on financial markets. Suitable for trading any financial instruments. In general, the panel is able to perform the following functions: Open and reverse of deals Operation with visible and hidden StopLoss and TakeProfit Independent management of visible and hidden StopLosses Profit protection due to Breakeven and Trailing Stop  Choice of technique for Trailing Stop Distance from market price Moving Average Bolinger Bands Middle Line High and Low pri
Left4Trade MT4 Script
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Utilities
Left4Trade MT4 Script  A script allows displaying the closure of a trade on the current chart. It helps to see where the trade was opened and closed and how it affects the overall trading result. When using this script, arrows indicating the opening and closing of trades are displayed on the chart. They can be configured with different colors according to your preferences. One of the main advantages of using this script is the ability to quickly analyze trading operations, which allows you to
FREE
VisualTicksEA
Dariusz Grywaczewski
Utilities
VisualTicks_EA is an Expert Advisor dedicated to the VisualTicks chart. Works ONLY on the VisualTicks chart. Is a tool that lets you open and close transactions directly on the VisualTicks chart. There is only one parameter in EA settings: magic - next EA number. If you use more than one VisualTicks_EA on MT4, you must enter a different magic number. After starting VisualTicks_EA, the following buttons will appear on the chart: Open BUY - opens one BUY transaction of a specified lot size. Cl
FREE
Daily Sacrifice Pro
Jesse Frank Cornelson
3 (1)
Utilities
This is an expanded version of my Daily Sacrifice EA that closes old losing trades at the expense of a portion of your profits. This helps to slowly work away drawdown and accelerate the closure of martingale grids *** Pro Features *** Include/Exclude symbols.   These fields are empty by default, but if populated allow you to include only specific symbols or alternatively exclude specific symbols Execute on an hourly interval.   Allows the EA to be ran every so many hours rather than on a fixed
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. Our best seller for MT4 — Gold Viper Breakout (XAUUSD, MT4 version): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182520 Want it traded automa
FREE
Risk Controller Free
Georgii Garanin
Utilities
This is a fully functional evaluation version for working on "CADCHF". Full version - Risk Controller If there are active deals on the account when the robot is launched, then all of them except CADCHF will be closed! Risk controller is a tool allowing you to automatically control orders, losses and emotionally motivated actions. Main advantages Limitation of the total account loss. When the MinimalDepo value is reached, any trade will be closed. Limitation of losses per day. Limitation of los
FREE
FastMoveDemo
Adrian Ferreyra
Utilities
FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Areas: Notifications - This area displays notifications of the various states of the program and the commands sent. Text input - Here you enter the number of lots or the percentage of risk capital depending on the o
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
More from author
Hotkeys For Pending Orders
Sergey Oleinik
Utilities
The utility is designed for placing pending orders Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit with predefined values for each type of orders, number 0 ... 15, distance from current price, Lot, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic. Expose and delete by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured Key "A" sends a request for placing orders Buy Stop. Ke
FREE
Pip Value Calculator In Lots
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is designed for calculating the value of points for the specified lot sizes. The MT5 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29230 Description by lines Line 1 - deposit currency. Line 2 - lot size (10 input parameters) . All further values are calculated into columns below each lot size. Line 3 - calculation of value for one point. Line 4 - calculation of value for spread. All subsequent lines - calculation of value for points (20 input parameters) . All you need t
FREE
Open Close Orders One Hotkey
Sergey Oleinik
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility is designed to open Buy and Sell market orders and close all positions. Opening and closing positions by pressing the hot key. How to open and close positions with voice using the utilities of this type, see in the video under the description.  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured The keys "1", "2", "3", "4", "5", "6", "7", "8", "9", "0" send a request to open Buy orders with predefined values Lot , Take Profit, Stop Loss, Magic. The keys "Q", "W", "E", "
FREE
Easy Automatic Closing
Sergey Oleinik
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility is designed to close and delete positions when the specified loss/profit values are reached in the currency/percentage of the Deposit. The chart displays a panel with information: profit/loss on the account, the number of open positions, and total positions in lots. Parameters: SHOW THE DASHBOARD - TRUE - Yes, FALSE - No. CURRENCY PAIRS - TRUE - All, FALSE-Current.  STOP PROFIT IN $ OF THE DEPOSIT - Profit value in the Deposit currency. STOP LOSS IN $ OF THE DEPOSIT - Loss value in
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review