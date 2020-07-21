Hotkeys Orders Closing
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 July 2020
The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured
Provided closing options:
- KEY "1" DELETE BUY STOP.
- KEY "2" DELETE SELL STOP.
- KEY "3" DELETE BUY AND SELL STOP.
- KEY "4" DELETE BUY LIMIT.
- KEY "5" DELETE SELL LIMIT.
- KEY "6" DELETE BUY AND SELL LIMIT.
- KEY "7" DELETE ALL PENDING ORDERS.
- KEY "Q" CLOSE BUY.
- KEY "W" CLOSE SELL.
- KEY "E" CLOSE BUY AND SELL.
- KEY "A" CLOSE PROFIT.
- KEY "S" CLOSE LOSS.
In the settings you can assign hotkeys from the list:
0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, Esc, ScrollLock, Pause, Tilde, Dash, PlusEqually, BackSpace, Insert, Home, PageUp, NumLock, Tab, LeftBracket, RighBracket, Delete, End, PageDown, CapsLock, Semicolon, Apostrophe, Enter, Shift, LessThanSign, GreaterThanSign, Slash, Pipe, Up, Ctrl, Alt, Space, Left, Down, Right, PrintScreen, WinLeft, WinRight.
Utility flaws
Does not work in the strategy tester.
Since keystrokes perceive only the active window, the graphics window should always be active (click on the graphics with the mouse).