Hotkeys Orders Closing

The utility is designed to close several types of orders. Closing is done by pressing the hot key. How to place and delete orders by voice using the utilities of this type, see the video below the description. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTpVWJkEic6TzoXr0qc9RIw/featured

In the settings you can assign hotkeys from the list:

0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, Esc, ScrollLock, Pause, Tilde, Dash, PlusEqually, BackSpace, Insert, Home, PageUp, NumLock, Tab, LeftBracket, RighBracket, Delete, End, PageDown, CapsLock, Semicolon, Apostrophe, Enter, Shift, LessThanSign, GreaterThanSign, Slash, Pipe, Up, Ctrl, Alt, Space, Left, Down, Right, PrintScreen, WinLeft, WinRight.

Utility flaws

Does not work in the strategy tester.