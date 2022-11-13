One Click MT4

5

One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Close.ex4 file into MQL4 "Experts" folder.

List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/seller

Reviews 8
Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.01 06:29 
 

Wonderful tool, very straightforward and simple to use!

Marzena044
66
Marzena044 2023.12.03 14:43 
 

Bardzo pomocne narzędzie. Jeżeli można by wyłączyć historię transakcji na wykresie, które to narzędzie zapisuje przy zamknięciu pozycji byłoby idealne.

McQuant
34
McQuant 2022.11.26 16:35 
 

Simple, effective, exactly what I searched for.

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Nick
445
Nick 2026.02.01 06:29 
 

Wonderful tool, very straightforward and simple to use!

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.02.01 08:56
You are welcome👍📊
Dipak Mohanrao Gulhane
349
Dipak Mohanrao Gulhane 2025.03.20 15:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.04 08:55
Hi. If you have any suggestions, please contact our team. You are welcome👍📊
Marzena044
66
Marzena044 2023.12.03 14:43 
 

Bardzo pomocne narzędzie. Jeżeli można by wyłączyć historię transakcji na wykresie, które to narzędzie zapisuje przy zamknięciu pozycji byłoby idealne.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.04 08:55
Hi. If you have any suggestions, please contact our team. You are welcome👍📊
[Deleted] 2023.01.05 10:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2022.12.26 22:10 
 

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[Deleted] 2022.12.19 09:23 
 

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McQuant
34
McQuant 2022.11.26 16:35 
 

Simple, effective, exactly what I searched for.

MQL TOOLS SL
82378
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.04.04 08:55
You are welcome👍📊
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