Trade Full Buttons free demo

This is a free demo version for USDJPY only.

Here is the link to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25912

This product has no input parameters.

The product helps you to open and close orders faster, include instant and pending orders.

It helps you to open order faster and easier, to make an order you simply click on the button.


Buttons List

  • BUY/SELL: to open instant Buy or Sell orders.
  • BUY STOP/BUY LIMIT/SELL STOP/SELL LIMIT: to open pending order. The distance to the current price is "Dis" (below of these buttons).
  • SL/TP: Distance in point far from the current price, to put stop loss and take profit for your trades (integer number type).
  • Dis: Distance for pending orders, far from the current price (integer number type).
  • Lot: Lot size for your trades (Double number type).

Activity examples are shown in the following video.

Thank you for reading!

Video Trade Full Buttons free demo
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Indicators
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Experts
This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters. You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1 , symbol2 ... in the input tab below). The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points). If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and tak
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Indicators
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5 (1)
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Utilities
This indicator will help you to show ALL history trading statistics of any account you want. You just need to add it on any chart, and it will calculate important information from history of trading to help you to analyze trading result. It will help you to save your time to analyze any account's trading result, you will see win/lose rate of all trades on all pairs, trades number of all pairs, total lot on each pair, total lots on all pairs, total win/lose on this account... So, you will know wh
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Utilities
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
This utility tool help you to close all orders which is having loss immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so
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Indicators
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Utilities
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
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Utilities
This tool will help you hide your stoploss and takeprofit prices of all trades, it will manage them to close your trade when market price reached these levels. And it will replace all these StopLoss, TakeProfit levels for trades when you removed it, so you don't need to worry about missing your StopLoss, TakeProfit level when you remove it. It draw a button for you to control On/Off of working, you can see your SL,TP and modify it easy by the way turn Off the button, then drag your SL,TP price,
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
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Cuong Pham
Utilities
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