PRODUCT description:



Market Data Logger is a utility tool specially created for the sole purpose of logging your Broker's market data to a text file. With this tool, you will be able to record and export metrics from your MT4 Broker such as the "MT4 Market Watch Time", "Bid Price", "Ask Price", "High Price", "Low Price" and various measures of "Spread". This tool may be of interest to traders, data scientists wanting to capture and analyze market data, entrepreneurs, archival purposes, hobbyists, academics writing research papers regarding market data, machine learning engineers building AI models that require market data from specific brokers, etc.



Market Data Logger was developed using good coding practices and is optimized to use as little resources as possible during the logging operation.



Market Data Logger includes all core functionalities needed to log market data for one symbol. If you need additional features such as logging up to 64 symbols, logging additional timeframes and additional export options; do consider purchasing the Market Data Logger PRO.





===





INPUT PARAMETERS description:

Symbols = Enter the exact symbol code provided by your Broker

MT4_Time

= MT4 Market Watch time

Bid

= Bid price

Ask

= Ask price

High

= High price

Low

= Low price

Spread

= Difference between the Bid and Ask price

MinSpread

= Minimum spread

MaxSpread = Maximum spread



MeanSpread

= Calculated Mean value of the spread

ModeSpread

= Calculated Mode value of the spread

Start Logging = The time for which the Logger will start logging (24-hour format)

Stop Logging

= The time for which the Logger will stop logging (24-hour format)

Log Frequency = Determines the interval period for the logs to be written (based on MT4 timeframe)

Log Duration = Determines how often the Logger will run (either once or daily)

Output Folder = Location path to which the .csv log files are exported