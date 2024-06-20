Auto risk manager easy

Auto risk manager easydemo version of the utility for order control. Regardless of whether orders are opened manually or by advisors, when the specified percentage of profit or loss is reached, the advisor will close all positions, delete (if necessary) pending orders and independently close the chart windows (will not allow advisors to open new transactions). The utility will be especially useful for traders who trade using advisors or manually on several currency pairs at the same time. The EA can be used as an additional stoploss or takeprofit for one or all open positions on your account. Profit_Percent and Loss_Percent can have both negative and positive values. Version for real accounts https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/118957?source=Site.

  • Work - true - we work or folse - we don’t work.
  • Profit_Percent = 10 - the percentage of total profit (after reaching all open orders will be closed ) can have negative values, for example: on a deposit there is “-13%” profit (drawdown). You can set the closing of transactions when the drawdown level reaches "-9%"
  • Loss_Percent = -10 - the percentage of the total loss (after reaching it, all open orders will be closed ) can have positive values, for example: on a deposit there is “9%” profit, but a movement in the direction you do not need is possible. You can set "7%" and if the total profit drops to 7%, the advisor will close all orders 
  • DeleteStopLimitOrders = true/false - when closing orders, delete (true) or not delete (false) pending orders
  • CloseOrders = true/false - Closing orders.
  • CloseChart = true/false - Closing chart windows true or false (when we close the chart the expert is unloaded).
  • Slipage = 5 - slippage
  • TimerSecond = 1 - after how many seconds to check changes on the deposit (made to save hardware resources).

Important! The utility is an advisor, so auto trading must be enabled in the terminal to work.


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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Igor Chugay
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