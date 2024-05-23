TimeBar MT4

TimeBar

TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object.

Advantages
  • Font selection
  • Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small
  • You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking the mouse and moved to any place on the chart, it will continue to update as usual
  • Visual alert. You can set a specified number of seconds until the current bar closes, upon reaching which the time will turn into the warning color specified in the settings
Settings
  • Selecting which time to display
  • Color of each time (for graphic objects)
  • An alert that will notify you that the bar will close soon

Use the TimeBar indicator as an addition to your trading system


Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
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Fractals Dynamic MT4
Ivan Butko
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Fractals Dynamic Fractals Dynamic   – is a modified free fractal indicator by Bill Williams, in which you can manually set the number of bars on the left and right, thereby building unique patterns on the chart. Now all trading strategies based on or based on the Fractals Dynamic indicator will have an additional signal. In addition, fractals can act as support and resistance levels. And in some trading strategies, show liquidity levels. For this purpose, levels were introduced in this version
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TimeBar TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object. Advantages Font selection Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking t
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The  SMC Venom Model BPR MT5 indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related t
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4.75 (4)
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Chart Navigator MT4 Base
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Market Noise Market Noise is an indicator that determines market phases on a price chart, and also distinguishes clear smooth trend movements from noisy flat movements when an accumulation or distribution phase occurs. Each phase is good for its own type of trading: trend for trend-following systems, and flat for aggressive ones. When market noise begins, you can decide to exit trades. In the same way, and vice versa, as soon as the noise ends, you need to turn off aggressive trading systems. S
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The  SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related to tw
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MinMax Levels MT5
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Chart Navigator MT5 is an interactive minimap for MetaTrader 5 charts. It helps you see the whole chart, understand where the current visible area is located, and move through long historical periods without endless scrolling. The indicator is designed for traders, analysts and developers who work with long chart history, graphical objects, arrow-based indicators, historical trade markers or manually marked setups. Chart Navigator adds a visual navigation layer to the chart without occupying the
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Ivan Butko
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SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method. Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure , processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data for Expert Advisors and
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AutoColor PRO is a utility indicator for automatically managing the colors of graphical objects in MetaTrader 5. It recognizes the object type and geometry, determines its direction or its position relative to the current price, and applies the appropriate color. For composite analytical tools, AutoColor PRO colors the visually meaningful parts: lines, channels, levels, rays, and arcs. For example, an ascending trend line can automatically receive a bullish color, a descending line a bearish col
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