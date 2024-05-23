TimeBar MT4
- Utilities
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Ivan ButkoGreetings, friends!
I write in mql4 and mql5. In my market you will find a variety of products, every day I develop something new, I research something. New indicators and advisors will appear in the near future.
- Version: 1.3
TimeBar
TimeBar is a simple information indicator that shows the remaining time until the bar closes, as well as the time elapsed since the bar opened and the current time. For ease of perception, two types of display modes have been added: in the form of a comment in the upper left corner of the graph, or in the form of a graphic object.
Advantages
- Font selection
- Font size. You can set any one. When commenting it is too small
- You can move objects. Any time can be selected by double clicking the mouse and moved to any place on the chart, it will continue to update as usual
- Visual alert. You can set a specified number of seconds until the current bar closes, upon reaching which the time will turn into the warning color specified in the settings
Settings
- Selecting which time to display
- Color of each time (for graphic objects)
- An alert that will notify you that the bar will close soon
Use the TimeBar indicator as an addition to your trading system
Try also my other products in the market https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/capitalplus/seller