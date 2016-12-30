My Trades in Pips
- Utilities
-
Bernhard Schweigert⚜️ Elevate Your Trading Success with innovative Solutions ⚜️
Trading without the right tools is like navigating without a map.
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 13 July 2024
A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis.
Check also the PRO-version here: My Trade History PRO
As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips.
You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a number of bars.
It can display trades with a specified Magic number. If the value is set to 0, the indicator will display all trades. If you specify the Magic number of an Expert Advisor, it will display only the EA's trades . Mouse over entry arrow will show order number, comment and Magic number.
The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.
Indicator parameters
=== Indicator settings
- show vertical line (line goes through sub-windows)
- show total profits (Profit or loss, including Commission and Swap)
- show total pips
- show only today
- show back in bars (0=all) (limit to number of bars, 0 will show all)
- show total results in corner (change the corner of results)
- magic number filter (0=all) (to use with EA's)
=== Color settings
- color for lines
- color for profit
- color for loss
- font size
I will always help you if you have any questions.
Thanks, I wish you many green pips in the future.
Best regards,
Bernhard
Helpful but would be nice if we can choose to only show profit or lose instead of both. Anyway, thank you.