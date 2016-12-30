My Trades in Pips

4.83

A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis.

Check also the PRO-version here: My Trade History PRO

As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips.

You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a number of bars.

It can display trades with a specified Magic number. If the value is set to 0, the indicator will display all trades. If you specify the Magic number of an Expert Advisor, it will display only the EA's trades . Mouse over entry arrow will show order number, comment and Magic number.

The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.


Indicator parameters

=== Indicator settings

  • show vertical line (line goes through sub-windows)
  • show total profits (Profit or loss, including Commission and Swap)
  • show total pips
  • show only today
  • show back in bars (0=all) (limit to number of bars, 0 will show all)
  • show total results in corner (change the corner of results)
  • magic number filter (0=all) (to use with EA's)

=== Color settings

  • color for lines
  • color for profit
  • color for loss
  • font size

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Thanks, I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best regards,

Bernhard

Reviews 27
fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.04.25 11:49 
 

Helpful but would be nice if we can choose to only show profit or lose instead of both. Anyway, thank you.

Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2025.04.14 16:10 
 

Nice works better than others

srdillip
59
srdillip 2024.04.06 14:44 
 

Thanks a lot, this really helped to have a quick and view of the trade.

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fimbulvetr0601
95
fimbulvetr0601 2025.04.25 11:49 
 

Helpful but would be nice if we can choose to only show profit or lose instead of both. Anyway, thank you.

Tomi Luv
918
Tomi Luv 2025.04.14 16:10 
 

Nice works better than others

srdillip
59
srdillip 2024.04.06 14:44 
 

Thanks a lot, this really helped to have a quick and view of the trade.

gojirasan
16
gojirasan 2023.10.10 11:07 
 

I'm so happy with the indicator. Simple, easy to use and quite helpful to analyze own performance Thank you.

Rich2017
267
Rich2017 2023.05.21 09:54 
 

I'm happy with the indicator, very useful and quickly analyses my trade performance.

Mr.
421
Mr. 2022.12.19 16:34 
 

Hi thanks for this. Can you please add show profit along with the bar chart aside from showing the pips from trades.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2022.12.19 17:23
Thank you for review 🙏💖 For profits along with chart please check the PRO-version "My Trade History PRO" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50206
Artem Polobok
349
Artem Polobok 2022.03.29 10:33 
 

Максимально информативный скрипт (или советник) для визуального отображения закрытых ордеров, действительно, классная работа!

Pablo88888
200
Pablo88888 2022.01.03 08:32 
 

Gracias por compartir Bernhard, ya tengo varios de tus indicadores y poco a poco los compraré todos, gracias!!

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2021.12.05 00:24 
 

Merci pour ce superbe indicateur !!!

period9
14
period9 2021.11.08 11:39 
 

nc

Royalgold
51
Royalgold 2021.08.28 17:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.10 13:08 
 

So good

lrathi
343
lrathi 2021.05.25 09:31 
 

very useful tool. Thank you

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2021.05.25 11:00
Thank you for review 🙏💖
Have a look at the PRO-version.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50206
Norman Roy
258
Norman Roy 2021.03.18 14:42 
 

Was not able to buy it using the Boleto option. Have used this indicator before when it was free. It was good.

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 10:49 
 

Good job.

Jacob Singer
1681
Jacob Singer 2021.01.15 17:28 
 

Excellent product Clear and beautiful on chart

DrSeishin
260
DrSeishin 2020.07.10 21:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elliot Williams
89
Elliot Williams 2020.06.06 19:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Johnnypippin
52
Johnnypippin 2020.04.17 12:33 
 

This is a great tool for checking your pips, great to see all your trades you have placed. thanks

Jaroslav Kvapil
559
Jaroslav Kvapil 2020.01.27 10:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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