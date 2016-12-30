My Trades in Pips

A trading tool you do not want to miss. The indicator displays all trades/deals in the chart with the symbol it is attached to. It prints the number of pips in profit or loss. By choice it prints a vertical line through sub-windows for better analysis.

Check also the PRO-version here: My Trade History PRO

As well it adds the information about the total result of trades in the deposit currency and the total pips.

You can choose to show only the trades of the day or to show only trades within a number of bars.

It can display trades with a specified Magic number. If the value is set to 0, the indicator will display all trades. If you specify the Magic number of an Expert Advisor, it will display only the EA's trades . Mouse over entry arrow will show order number, comment and Magic number.

The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.





Indicator parameters

=== Indicator settings

show vertical line (line goes through sub-windows)

show total profits (Profit or loss, including Commission and Swap)

show total pips

show only today

show back in bars (0=all) (limit to number of bars, 0 will show all)

show total results in corner (change the corner of results)

magic number filter (0=all) (to use with EA's)

=== Color settings

color for lines

color for profit

color for loss

font size

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Thanks, I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best regards,

Bernhard