FastMoveDemo

FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution.

Buttons:

  • MOVE - Move the interface
  • BUY - Start of buy process
  • SELL - Start of sell process
  • L - Select quantity of lots
  • % - Select quantity of percent of balance

Areas:

  • Notifications - This area displays notifications of the various states of the program and the commands sent.
  • Text input - Here you enter the number of lots or the percentage of risk capital depending on the option selected. (blocked in 0.01 lot or 1% in demo version)

Entry selection:

You can choose between two modes of entry to the market:

  • L - Select this option to configure a fixed lot value with a single left mouse click. Only available in paid version
  • % - Select this option to set a dynamic lot value according to your stop loss. Only available in paid version

Process:

The process starts with a click of the left mouse button on one of the two operations buttons (BUY or SELL).

It has 3 stages, the first 2 are executed by the user, the third automatically by the program. Successful execution of each stage starts the next, if the execution is not successful the program is in the current stage.

To return to the previous stage the user must press the 'ESC' key. If it is in stage 2 it will return to stage 1 and if it is in stage 1 the process will be canceled.

Execution diagram:

BUTTON -> click -> STAGE 1 -> click -> STAGE 2 -> click -> EXECUTION

STAGE 2 -> 'ESC' -> STAGE 1 -> 'ESC' -> CANCELLATION

  • In the execution stage you can not return to the previous stage or cancel.

Stages:

  • STAGE 1: In this stage the program generates a horizontal red line that the user can move only below the current price or above the current price depending on the button pressed (BUY or SELL). This line is to configure the price of the order's StopLoss. It is defined by a click of the left mouse button.
  • STAGE 2: In this stage the program generates a green horizontal line that the user can move only above the current price or below the current price depending on the button pressed (BUY or SELL). This line is to configure the price of the order's TakeProfit. It is defined by a click of the left mouse button.
  • STAGE 3 (EXECUTION): At this stage the program executes an internal process to send the order to the market. First it sends a market order with the current price and then modifies the stop loss and take profit levels of that order. This is done because some brokers do not support sending the order with the Stop and Profit levels included.


Input parameters

  • Lots - Value of lots with which you want to enter the market. (Not available in demo version)
  • Percent Risk - Percentage balance risk with which you want to enter the market. (Not available in demo version)
  • Slippagge - Deviation of the price in points. (Not available in demo version)
  • Playsounds - Enable or disable playback of program sounds.
  • Stopdistance - Minimum distance in points from the current price to Stop Loss. (Not available in demo version)

Keyboard inputs

  • 'ESC' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage.
  • 'F' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions.
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
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FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Keyboard inputs ' ESC ' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage. ' F ' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions. M - Move the interface. P - Exchange between pending orders or mark
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