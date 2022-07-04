Save Sniper

  • Utilities
  • VITALI ZYRKO
    VITALI ZYRKO

    VITALI ZYRKO

    3 (5)
    Hello, to those who decided to visit my page. I am a new developer of the indicator, in the future - robots. I decided to try myself as a programmer and I'm going to improve in this direction and I will be very glad if they support me in this. Thanks.
    5 products 2 codes
  • Version: 1.0
The Sniper Expert Advisor is a semi–automatic expert whose main task is to open trades according to the trader's strategy using the so-called "Safe" rule as well as an overclocking position, which is used in combination with the failed "Safe" rule.

It is worth noting that the expert does not analyze the market according to the sniper strategy, but is an ordinary assistant for the implementation of a popular approach to money management.

It is also worth noting that the Expert Advisor works with absolutely all possible and on any time frames, so it can become a quality addition to your strategy.



The algorithm of the adviser. Practical application and settings

As I have already noted, the sniper adviser is semi-automatic, namely, he does not directly open orders himself.

To open orders on the chart, there is a special panel with buttons, when clicked, the expert will open two orders of cumulative positions simultaneously. (Figure 1)

The ADVISER works according to the "Safe" rule, the essence of which is to open the total planned volume with two orders, but having different goals. The probability that the price will reach the nearest target is an order of magnitude higher than to a more distant one.

So, the ADVISER calculates profit and stop in such a way that if the first order goes in your direction, and the second one closes according to the stop order, you will go to zero.

There is also an Overclocking button on the panel, which turns your position over with a huge lot, if a signal appears in the opposite direction after closing one of the orders. (Figure 2)

So, in the "Take Profit" line, you can change the target of the position in points, and in the "Stop Loss" line, you can change the value of the stop order in points for both orders. (Figure 3)

In the "Total lot" line, you can enter your own position volume, which will be split into two positions with the same lot. If you do not want the Expert to enter the market with two orders, select False in the "Open two orders" line.

However, in this case, the Expert will make a partial closing of the position when the first goal is reached.

In the "Stop Loss of the overclocking order" line, you can limit the potential loss in points for an order that participates in a position reversal. The line "Magic order number" allows the Expert Advisor to identify only orders that are opened with its help.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that the "Safe" rule is great for any trending trading strategy, and thanks to the Sniper Expert Advisor, you can get rid of routine actions and automate the process of opening and managing orders.
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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Gorilla Channel VZ
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TroMark
VITALI ZYRKO
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A small decoration for MT4. Lettering in the background. Shows the currency pair and time interval. There can be a number of settings for changing the color, size, location, and time interval. Promark Settings:  TURN_OFF - enable / disable decoration;   Show Period-enable / disable the time interval;  MyChartX-x-axis location;  MyChartY-location on the Y axis;   My Corner-location at the corners of the chart;   My Font Size is the size of the jewelry; Enjoy your use. Leave feedback on
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The Cat Trend VZ
VITALI ZYRKO
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To the first 5 buyers for --> $45.99; The Cat Trend VZ is a constantly improving indicator with accurate and profitable entry signals. The Cat Trend VZ indicator line changes color depending on the trend direction, and the indicator draws arrows at the price reversal points. In addition, The Cat Trend VZ indicator implements a sound and text alert about the appearance of an arrow. IMPORTANT: THE INDICATOR DOES NOT REDRAW. Main features of The Cat Trend VZ: Analytical functions It can b
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