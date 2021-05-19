The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws of the market using trend-type indicators.





A trend is a stable direction of price movement. There are only three types of trend: Bullish - when the price moves up, bearish - when the price moves down and sideways - when the price moves in the form of small fluctuations, this type of trend is also called Flat. Trend indicators against the background of insignificant fluctuations allow you to identify a trend and indicate its direction. Trend indicators indicate well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. Working in the Forex market without trend indicators is practically impossible. Applying indicators of this type in work, a trader can clearly see whether there is a trend at the moment in the market or there is a flat. Many traders use several trend indicators at the same time.