PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5

4.88
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
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    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed?

In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering.

Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers.


Never Miss An Exit Signal Again

Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558


How To Trade

You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal

  • Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal.
  • Close your Sell orders if you receive an Exit Sell Signal.

The indicator generates 2 types of signals

  • Normal Exit (Cross with Box) - Can be used to close scalps and short term trades.
  • Strong Exit (Cross with Circle) - Higher probability signal. Can be used to close trend and swing trades.


Advantages

  • Generates instant exit signals based on price action & volatility.
  • Powerful prediction algorithm that minimizes lag but maintains acceptable accuracy.
  • Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system.
        • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
        • Signals strictly on the "Open of the bar"
        • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
        • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
        • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


        Parameters

        • Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
        • Volatility - the factor used to filter exit signals.
        • Maximum History Bars - the maximum number of bars used for calculation.
        • Misc Parameters - controls the universal visibility of objects and buffers.
        • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
        • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
        • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
        • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


        User Manual

        For more information ► Click Here
        Reviews 44
        Joel Lidgren
        236
        Joel Lidgren 2026.03.28 22:07 
         

        This indicator is the one indicator that have impressed me the most on the entire mt5 marketplace. if you are in a shorter term position you might as well just listen to this indicator and re-consider and re-enter moves. its SUPER accurate. if anyone have any questions and want to ask a unbiased user you can send me a message or something. im going to look into their other products right now. This one swept me away

        Ravi Chandiran
        772
        Ravi Chandiran 2026.01.02 11:02 
         

        Exceptional indicator. Must have.

        ホウケンイ
        495
        ホウケンイ 2025.11.03 00:54 
         

        Excellent indicator! It helps protect your profits and prevents losses from unclosed winning trades. Highly recommended!

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        Filter:
        Joel Lidgren
        236
        Joel Lidgren 2026.03.28 22:07 
         

        This indicator is the one indicator that have impressed me the most on the entire mt5 marketplace. if you are in a shorter term position you might as well just listen to this indicator and re-consider and re-enter moves. its SUPER accurate. if anyone have any questions and want to ask a unbiased user you can send me a message or something. im going to look into their other products right now. This one swept me away

        Ravi Chandiran
        772
        Ravi Chandiran 2026.01.02 11:02 
         

        Exceptional indicator. Must have.

        ホウケンイ
        495
        ホウケンイ 2025.11.03 00:54 
         

        Excellent indicator! It helps protect your profits and prevents losses from unclosed winning trades. Highly recommended!

        Grzegorz Miks
        198
        Grzegorz Miks 2024.08.07 10:53 
         

        Very good and reliable indicator, one of the best that are in this store

        scuuner
        74
        scuuner 2024.06.17 20:27 
         

        Best MetaTrader indicator ever, It is very helpful thank you

        JeanMarc2222
        1507
        JeanMarc2222 2023.12.16 18:05 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Rodney Daniels
        186
        Rodney Daniels 2022.12.20 03:41 
         

        The exits seem to be maximized for profit. I like it!

        Patrick Mkhize
        70
        Patrick Mkhize 2022.01.16 17:59 
         

        Great product

        jkwong918
        49
        jkwong918 2021.06.25 16:33 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Andre Gomes
        2971
        Andre Gomes 2021.04.25 23:56 
         

        Very promising!

        9457230
        35
        9457230 2021.02.28 16:53 
         

        Very profitable product for every body

        lightworker
        68
        lightworker 2021.01.07 13:15 
         

        I've been testing in production. Good for maximizing the profits! :)

        AlianceTrad
        104
        AlianceTrad 2020.10.26 12:17 
         

        Excellent adition to the BREAKOUT EDGE & TREND PRO, maximize profits by exiting trades At The Right Time *****

        Kkathykao
        987
        Kkathykao 2020.10.18 12:38 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        3der
        794
        3der 2020.10.17 00:38 
         

        Good Product

        kenan.omran
        310
        kenan.omran 2020.10.15 17:14 
         

        second purchase, very good indicator

        Samuel Kruger
        347
        Samuel Kruger 2020.09.25 13:44 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        ranx
        90
        ranx 2020.09.17 04:40 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        jason goh
        527
        jason goh 2020.09.10 07:00 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Edward Chia Toong Leong
        484
        Edward Chia Toong Leong 2020.09.09 08:58 
         

        very useful product!

        123
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