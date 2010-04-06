Adaptive Scalping Oscillator MT5 r
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.21
- Activations: 10
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Scalping Oscillator" - efficient Trading tool for MT5!
- - This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators.
- - "Adaptive Scalping Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones and other useful settings.
- - This oscillator is a suitable tool to find exact trade entry points on the Exits from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas.
- - Oversold zone: below the Green line.
- - Overbought zone: above the Orange line .
- - This indicator is good for Fast Scalping - just adjust few parameters according to your needs.
- - Oscillator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well.
- - It is much more accurate than standard oscillators.
- - Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- - With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.