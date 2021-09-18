True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.

True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements.

By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone.

By deafult the indicator has a green color to indicate true day start time and a red color to indicate true day end time.