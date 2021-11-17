Liquidity Oscillator

A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity.

The more liquidity the more buy possibilities.

The less liquidity the more sell possibilities.

Please download the demo and run a backtest!





HOW IT WORKS:

The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only.

Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow.

Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow.

Alert + sound will appear when top or bottom is reached.