Liquidity Oscillator

3

A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity.

The more liquidity the more buy possibilities.

The less liquidity the more sell possibilities.

Please download the demo and run a backtest!


HOW IT WORKS:

The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only.

Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow.

Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow.

Alert + sound will appear when top or bottom is reached.

Reviews
shaneleefoster
135
shaneleefoster 2023.09.15 04:06 
 

Awesome product! Can you please add buy sell alerts when it crosses the buy sell zones? Would really help me a lot.

xaxotf
311
xaxotf 2025.05.28 13:37 
 

Repaint!!

Paolo Scopazzo
342
Reply from developer Paolo Scopazzo 2025.06.01 09:45
How can i help you?
shaneleefoster
135
shaneleefoster 2023.09.15 04:06 
 

Awesome product! Can you please add buy sell alerts when it crosses the buy sell zones? Would really help me a lot.

Paolo Scopazzo
342
Reply from developer Paolo Scopazzo 2023.09.15 15:17
How would you like the alert?
220072256
4691
220072256 2021.11.17 18:26 
 

Ho comprato l'oscillatore perche lo ritengo molto utile per il mio trading di scalper,ma a differenza di quanto scritto qui nella descrizione, MANCANO le frecce sul grafico per indicare l'acquisto e/o la vendita.

Terz'ultima riga:

HOW IT WORKS:

The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart.

Paolo Scopazzo
342
Reply from developer Paolo Scopazzo 2021.11.18 09:17
Buongiorno, vi assicuro che l'indicatore metterà sul grafico i segnali di acquisto o vendita nei seguenti casi:
Si parla di chiusura della candela (valore di close). Valore dell'oscillatore sopra il valore di input (default 95) verrà inserita una freccia che segnala l'acquisto. Valore dell'oscillatore sotto il valore di input (default 5) verrà inserita una freccia che segnala la vendita. Si può verificare il funzionamento in modalità di backtest:
Visualizza -> Strategy tester -> Indicator: Liquidity.ex5 -> Start.
