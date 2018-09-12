BinaryPinMt5

Advantages of the indicator

Works with any trading tools

Works on any time periods

Recognizes the PinBar pattern



Analyzes the volatility of a trading instrument

Analyzes the probability of a successful transaction

Options

alert - allows / disables the output of the dialog box (by default - enabled)

- allows / disables the output of the dialog box (by default - enabled) notification - enables / disables the sending of notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are listed in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab (by default it is disabled)

Recommendations for working with this indicator Exclude important news from the work To exclude from work the time of changing trading sessions Select the trading instrument and expiration time of the binary option. I recommend trading short-term binary options. Wait for the appearance of the trading signal and make a deal in its direction.

is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the signal itself (or). The appearance of a trading signal is also accompanied by a sound signal and an Alert window. It is also possible to send notifications to the mobile terminal. The time period of the chart on which the indicator is set should coincide with the expiration of the binary options.