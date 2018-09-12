BinaryPinMt5

BinaryPinMt5 is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). The appearance of a trading signal is also accompanied by a sound signal and an Alert window. It is also possible to send notifications to the mobile terminal. The time period of the chart on which the indicator is set should coincide with the expiration of the binary options.

Advantages of the indicator

  • Works with any trading tools
  • Works on any time periods
  • Recognizes the PinBar pattern
  • Analyzes the volatility of a trading instrument
  • Analyzes the probability of a successful transaction

Options

  • alert - allows / disables the output of the dialog box (by default - enabled)
  • notification - enables / disables the sending of notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are listed in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab (by default it is disabled)

Recommendations for working with this indicator

  1. Exclude important news from the work
  2. To exclude from work the time of changing trading sessions
  3. Select the trading instrument and expiration time of the binary option. I recommend trading short-term binary options.
  4. Wait for the appearance of the trading signal and make a deal in its direction.


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SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
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quinterorey
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quinterorey 2018.12.04 21:34 
 

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joaogama
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joaogama 2018.10.01 15:56 
 

Hello I bought the indicator BinaryPin Mt5 and I would like to know the best timeframe and how it works? Thanks!

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