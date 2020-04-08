Signal Option

Signal indicator for binary options, which is also effectively used on Forex and other markets. It is suitable for short-term grid trading on M1–M5 and includes signals for step-by-step scaling into positions.

The free version works only on the XAUUSD pair. The full version for MetaTrader 5 is here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156185

The indicator uses two-level adaptation: a basic speed profile (“fast/smooth” setting from the very start) and auto-adaptation based on trade results, which adjusts the filters to the current market, taking into account series of winning and losing signals.

The model searches the chart for short directional impulses and marks them with CALL (buy) and PUT (sell) arrows at bar close, without repainting. The indicator can also be used on classic Forex/CFD accounts, but due to the small trade horizon it is important to control spread and commissions so that costs do not “eat up” most of the move.

How it works

Uses its own multi-stage adaptive forecasting model instead of a standard set of classical indicators;

Analyzes the shape and slope of price movement, trend and local volatility;

Analyzes signals through several levels of noise and abnormal spike filtering;

Plots an arrow only after passing all internal checks: intelligent smoothing, filtering logics cutting off counter-trend moves, an adaptive extremum filter (tries not to give a signal at a presumed reversal point), and a lightweight neural subsystem that adjusts online to the market and blocks signals against its own forecast;

Uses auto-adaptation based on signal quality: tracks series of winning/losing trades, tightens or relaxes internal thresholds depending on statistics and drawdown depth;

A separate base speed parameter defines the indicator’s behavior from the very beginning (fast-reacting, almost without smoothing, or more smooth and conservative), while auto-adaptation “fine-tunes” the parameters as history accumulates.

Key features

CALL/PUT arrow signals — an arrow under the candle for buys, above the candle for sells;

Focus on short-term trades — calculations are tuned for the nearest move over several bars, which is convenient for binary options and scalping entries;

Accounting for spikes and extremes — dedicated filters help avoid entering the market on isolated spikes and “abnormal” bars that look like a final push of the move;

Adaptation to timeframe and volatility — base speed/smoothness is set by a separate parameter, and auto-adaptation dynamically adjusts filter rigidity based on recent results (win/loss streaks);

Built-in signal statistics — history, win/loss, total result in points, summary across several instruments and an option to reset statistics;

Multi-language support — automatic detection of terminal language and automatic interface switching.

Practical value

The indicator helps quickly separate workable entry points from areas where it is better to wait: you simply see where the model suggests taking a direction (CALL/PUT), and where there are no signals. This simplifies decision-making in real time and reduces the number of chaotic trades.

The built-in statistics show how signals behaved historically: for individual instruments and for the portfolio as a whole. This helps you select pairs, timeframes and settings that match your own trading style and control the stability of the approach.

Auto-adaptation and the base speed parameter allow you to use the same indicator both for more aggressive M1 grid trading and for a calmer approach on higher timeframes, without manually “tweaking” dozens of internal parameters.

Important notes

The indicator does not trade automatically and does not guarantee profit. It provides analytical information about the current market state; the final result depends on the chosen instrument, timeframe, settings and your personal trading system. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Settings

Base Speed — base speed/reactivity of the model.

Defines what the indicator will be like “out of the box” before auto-adaptation starts to adjust anything.

Recommended range: 0.5…2.0.

Below 1.0 → smoother and more filtered start, less noise, fewer signals, focus on stability.

Around 1.0 → balanced mode suitable for most instruments.

Above 1.0 → faster and more sensitive start: less smoothing, more potential signals, “fast” indicator mode.

For M1 it is usually set slightly above 1.0 (for example, 1.2–1.5); for H1 — closer to 1.0 or slightly below.

Aggressiveness of auto adaptation — coefficient of auto-adaptation aggressiveness.

Defines how quickly and strongly the indicator rebuilds its internal thresholds when statistics worsen or improve.

Recommended range: 0.0…5.0.

0.0–1.0 → soft adaptation, the model almost does not “jerk” parameters, changes are smooth;

1.0–3.0 → working range for real trading: reasonable balance between stability and responsiveness;

3.0–5.0 → aggressive adaptation: during loss streaks the indicator quickly tightens filters, making signals rarer but stricter.

Max loss for enable auto adaptation — the number of consecutive losing trades after which to enable enhanced adaptation mode.

Recommended range: 1…10.

1 → maximum sensitivity: any single losing trade is perceived as a reason to strengthen filtering (suitable for tests and aggressive scalping, but not for all markets);

2–3 → optimal option for M1–M5: two–three losing trades in a row are considered a sign that the market has “broken” the current configuration and filters need to be tightened;

4 and more → calmer mode suitable for higher timeframes and infrequent entries, where individual losses are not statistically significant.

Enable alert signal — turn pop-up notifications on/off when a signal appears.

true — for each new signal the indicator shows a pop-up window (and can play a sound/send notifications depending on terminal settings);

false — the indicator works “silently”, signals are visible only on the chart and in the statistics panel.

All other internal parameters, periods and thresholds are calculated automatically and adjusted through the described auto-adaptation system — you do not need to manually tune dozens of values, it is enough to set three key parameters to match your trading style.