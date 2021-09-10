BOA Boil Signals Indicator

Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic


Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! Use any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard

All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audible.

The signals work on all time frames and with all Forex Currency Pairs and as well as other Assets (i.e. Commodities, Stocks, Crypto). 

If you have any questions or need a custom indicator, contact me.

BELOW IS A SCREENSHOT OF THE INDICATOR DISPLAYING THE SIGNALS (BLUE & RED ARROWS) WITH THE DASHBOARD INCLUDED WHICH SHOWS SIGNALS FOR ALL THE LIST SYMBOLS BASED ON THE STRATEGY & TIMEFRAME.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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