Scalping and Binary Signal Detector MT5

Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend.
The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options.
The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars.
The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows.
Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended).

How to use for trading
The appearance of a yellow bar and arrow is a signal to buy, the remaining bars are the signal accompaniment.
stop loss is several points below the low of the previous candle.
The appearance of a red bar and arrow is a signal to sell, the remaining bars are the signal accompaniment.
stop loss is several points above the high of the previous candle.

You can close a position after a few candles, having received a price movement, or after an empty signal appears, when the directional movement has stopped.

Input parameters
  • Appearance of a Signal - On which bar to give signals / 0 - the signal may disappear / 1 - the signal will not disappear.
  • Trend Duration - Increasing the duration of the trend.
  • Signal Frequency Reduction - Reducing the frequency of signals.
  • Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email (true/false) : Use notifications when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal - Sound file for signals

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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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