Beast Super Signal MT5

2.71

Limited SALE Now On!!!

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Was $249, now only $199!


The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed.


After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group! (Full purchases only).


Get the MT4 version HERE.


Get the Beast Super Signal EA HERE.


Join the official Beast Super Signal channel: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/beastsupersignal

 

Read the official Beast Super Signal blog: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726305


This versatile trading tool works across all currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency pairs, and it's effective on any time frame. Plus, it's 100% non-repainting or recalculating, so it won't recalculate or back-paint, ensuring reliable signals every time.

The indicator suggests entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on your preferred risk-reward ratio of 1:1, 1:2, or 1:3. It features a trade panel that displays your account details, trade information, and statistics like the number of signals, total profit, and success rate. You can customize the panel's colors and size to match your preferences. It's also a handy tool for manual backtesting when you're optimizing your trading settings.


Please note that the Beast Super Signal is not optimized or recommended for binary options, Indian stock market, or MCX Exchange.


Overall, the Beast Super Signal is an accurate and reliable trading indicator that simplifies the trading process and helps you make informed trading decisions. With its versatile use and risk management features, it is suitable for traders of all levels. Don't miss out on high-probability trading opportunities, try the Beast Super Signal today.

 

Keep in mind that past performance doesn't guarantee future results. It's a good idea to practice on a demo account first to get familiar with how the indicator works before trading live. Always use sound money management and set stop losses to protect your profits.

The frequency and number of signals can vary based on factors like market conditions, volatility, the time frame you're trading, and the settings you choose. Some days you might receive multiple signals; other days none at all. This is normal; we focus on quality, not quantity. Be cautious during scheduled high-impact news events or unexpected geopolitical developments, as these can affect signal reliability even if the technical indicators look good.

Lastly, please be aware that my products are only available for sale here or on the MQL5 market. If you find them offered elsewhere at a cheaper price, they're likely fake, and you won't receive any support from me. Don't risk it; only buy from official sources to avoid scams.

 

Please visit my profile page HERE to see all the latest news and updates!


If you have any further questions please feel free to message me and I'll be happy to assist you. I wish you best of success with the Beast Super Signal indicator!

Reviews 11
Vladimir Shumikhin
4413
Vladimir Shumikhin 2019.11.23 19:13 
 

Я долго искал индикатор который работает с криптовалютой Beast Super Signal работает на 5 с плюсом

Oluwaseyi Olakojo
297
Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2019.10.19 17:52 
 

Just purshased the Beast Super signal, let me see what it has got to offer me, already, since the time of purshase, I have gotten two signals on M15 time frame with success

Emmanuel
365
Emmanuel 2019.06.13 21:11 
 

Great tool to understanding market sentiment. I'll recommend.

Needs careful studying to understanding how the tool works. Author has been helpful with getting optimized settings.

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This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Indicators
Advanced Algorithmic Precision: Euro Escalper V6.10 Euro Escalper V6.10 is a comprehensive, institutional-grade decision-making suite engineered for systematic traders. By integrating dynamic volume profiling, fractal market structure, and non-repainting momentum alerts, it provides a mathematical edge across Synthetic Indices (Deriv), Forex, and Crypto , eliminating visual noise for absolute execution clarity. Why Professional Traders Choose Euro Escalper: 100% Non-Repainting Signals: Alert arr
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
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Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Beast Super Signal EA
Florian Zuercher
3 (2)
Experts
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $499, now only $399! The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order. After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group!
Beast Super Signal EA MT5
Florian Zuercher
Experts
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $499, now only $399! The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order. After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group!
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Phelelani Zwane
23
Phelelani Zwane 2024.08.26 02:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2024.08.26 02:58
Hello, yes I see that you purchased the indicator 30 mins ago. Please PM me and I'll help you to install and use it successfully. Thank you.
Roberpol1988
24
Roberpol1988 2022.05.21 08:30 
 

no funciona devolución por favor

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.05.21 17:48
Hi Roberpol1988, you are giving an opinion less than one day of using the indicator. You did not say what is not working, and neither did you contact us to try help you. Less than one day is an extremely short period of time to assess and learn how good a product is to give a proper evaluation. I suggest you please send us a message and we will try to assist you to use the indicator successfully like hundreds of our other clients are doing,
georgeanthony001
21
georgeanthony001 2021.07.07 01:49 
 

TRASH!!!!!!!!!!!!! SAVE YOUR MONEY, DONT BUY. HOW I WISH I READ THE REVIEWS FIRST. I NEED A REFUND

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.03 13:14
Hi georgeanthony001, how can you make an evaluation of a product after only one day of use? One day is a very short period of time to assess and learn how good a product is to give it a proper professional evaluation. You also never contacted us at any point to try help you to use the indicator successfully. Our indicator is not trash, you just not using it correctly and if you send us a message we can try to help you to use the indicator successfully and then you can reevaluate your review. Happy trading! :-)
03/03/2022 EDIT: We have launched a new version and would appreciate if you can check on the improvements and reevaluate your rating, thank you.
obrto
19
obrto 2021.05.18 21:02 
 

Its shit. refund please

#edit after additional time of usage. still shit!

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.03 13:14
Hi obrto, you making your evaluation after only cpl of days of using the indicator. A cpl of days is a very short period of time to assess and learn how good a product is to give a proper evaluation. You also did not contact us at any point to try help you to use the indicator successfully. Our indicator is not shit, you just not using it correctly and if you send us a message we can try to help you to use it successfully and then you can reevaluate your review. Happy trading! :-)
03/03/2022 EDIT: We have launched a new version and would appreciate if you can check on the improvements and reevaluate your rating, thank you.
judzoludzo
75
judzoludzo 2021.02.06 11:56 
 

This System does not work, it always hits SL, worst system ever! Now they don't want to refund me, what a waste of money!

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.03 13:14
03/03/2022 EDIT: We have launched a new version and would appreciate if you can check on the improvements and reevaluate your rating, thank you.
awfuljerry
21
awfuljerry 2020.06.05 16:40 
 

I purchased and back tested, signal frequency is very low as well as does not deliver promised success rate . Wish they had refund policy .

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.03 13:14
03/03/2022 EDIT: We have launched a new version and would appreciate if you can check on the improvements and reevaluate your rating, thank you.
Vladimir Shumikhin
4413
Vladimir Shumikhin 2019.11.23 19:13 
 

Я долго искал индикатор который работает с криптовалютой Beast Super Signal работает на 5 с плюсом

Oluwaseyi Olakojo
297
Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2019.10.19 17:52 
 

Just purshased the Beast Super signal, let me see what it has got to offer me, already, since the time of purshase, I have gotten two signals on M15 time frame with success

Ibrahim Ogretmen
1251
Ibrahim Ogretmen 2019.10.10 10:57 
 

Most of the signals are false and unfortunately i have realised this after purcased it.

It would be great if there is a refund policy...

Florian Zuercher
13731
Reply from developer Florian Zuercher 2022.03.03 13:14
03/03/2022 EDIT: We have launched a new version and would appreciate if you can check on the improvements and reevaluate your rating, thank you.
Thiago De Moraes Pereira
949
Thiago De Moraes Pereira 2019.08.28 21:55 
 

I would like to know what changed from the latest version to this one, as my backtest results have halved. The previous version was much better.

Emmanuel
365
Emmanuel 2019.06.13 21:11 
 

Great tool to understanding market sentiment. I'll recommend.

Needs careful studying to understanding how the tool works. Author has been helpful with getting optimized settings.

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