Scalp With Trend Finder And Signal Finder Dema 3
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Buy DEMA 3 Scalp Indicator, Signaling and Trend Finder for Forex
DEMA 3 indicator is a professional indicator for finding trends as well as finding entry and exit points for a symbol. This indicator is designed based on the DEMA indicator, which can tell you the signals accurately and quickly. The DEMA 3 indicator can give you accurate and early entry points for swings.
Features of the DEMA indicator 3
- Receive signals as notifications on the Metatrader mobile application.
- Receive signals by email.
- Receiving signals in the form of warning messages or alarms on Metatrader.
- Receive signals as print in the toolbox (in the view tab of the toolbox option)
- The possibility of processing and analyzing four different types of signals by the DEMA 3 indicator.
- The speed of this system is very high and accurate and can be run on any system in terms of hardware.
- Ability to work in all time frames.
Types of indicator signals
- buy signal
- sell signal
- Upward cross signal
- Downward cross signal
- Show the upward trend
- Show the downward trend