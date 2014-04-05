CS Bollinger

CS Bollinger is a signal indicator based on Bollinger Bands, designed for the rapid identification of key support and resistance levels with visual trading signals. Thanks to an improved level-switching logic, the indicator automatically adjusts levels on the chart, displaying signal arrows when a price reversal is confirmed. This helps traders quickly identify favorable moments for entering and exiting the market. The indicator offers flexible settings that allow it to be adapted to an individual trading strategy, and is suitable for both beginners and experienced market participants.


Parameter
Default Value
Description
BollingerPeriod
5 Period for calculating Bollinger Bands. Determines the number of bars for the moving average
BollingerDeviation
5 Deviation coefficient for calculating the upper and lower band lines
CheckZeroBar
false Enables the zero bar check for signal formation
ColorResistance
clrDeepPink
The color of the resistance line, indicating top-down reversal levels
ColorSupport
clrDeepSkyBlue
The color of the support line, indicating bottom-up reversal levels
LineSize
3 Thickness of the support and resistance level lines
ArrowSize
1 Size of the arrows signaling trading reversals
BarsCount
200 Number of bars for the indicator calculation, affecting signal accuracy
CS Bollinger is a powerful tool that combines classical Bollinger Bands analysis with a modern signal system, providing traders with the ability to effectively determine price reversal points on the chart


