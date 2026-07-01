Candle Power Pro MT5

Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator designed to analyze real tick volume, bull/bear pressure, buyer and seller imbalances, and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages, volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders, Gold traders, Index traders, Cryptocurrency traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and traders following price action, SMC, and volume-based approaches, Candle Power Pro provides a complete workflow for studying market strength and participant activity. With a built-in Multi-Symbol Scanner, Single-Symbol Dashboard, multiple technical analysis tools, and customizable alerts, traders can monitor volume conditions, market momentum, and potential price movement areas from one interface.

Core Functionality

Candle Power Pro analyzes real-time tick volume data and evaluates the relationship between price movement and volume activity. Instead of looking only at candle direction, the indicator studies whether buying or selling pressure supports the current candle movement.

The indicator calculates the percentage balance between bullish and bearish tick activity and displays the result through a visual dashboard and chart-based tools.

The main analysis includes:

Buyer/Seller Imbalance Analysis

The indicator highlights situations where candle direction and volume pressure do not match.

Examples:

  • Strong bullish tick activity during bearish candles
  • Strong bearish tick activity during bullish candles

These conditions can help traders observe possible volume absorption, market pressure changes, or areas requiring additional analysis.


Volume-Price Divergence Analysis

Candle Power Pro compares price movement with volume behavior to highlight possible divergence conditions.

Examples:

  • Price making new highs while bullish volume strength decreases
  • Price making new lows while bearish volume pressure weakens

This helps traders analyze potential momentum exhaustion and changing market conditions.


Trend Confirmation

When price direction and volume pressure align, the indicator provides additional confirmation information for trend analysis.

Traders can compare:

  • Price direction
  • Bull/bear volume ratio
  • Trend strength
  • Technical indicator conditions

to build a broader market view.

Dashboard System

Candle Power Pro includes two operating modes:

Multi-Symbol Scanner Mode

The scanner monitors multiple symbols and displays volume-based market conditions in a single dashboard. Traders can compare instruments and quickly identify symbols showing stronger bullish or bearish volume dominance.

The dashboard can display:

  • Bull/Bear percentage
  • Volume dominance
  • Signal direction
  • Technical indicator confirmation
  • Market condition overview


Single-Symbol Dashboard Mode

When a symbol is selected, the indicator can open the chart with Candle Power Pro loaded and provide detailed volume analysis tools directly on the chart.

This allows traders to move from market scanning to detailed analysis without manually changing charts.

Key Features

  • Real Volume Tick Analysis: Measures bullish and bearish tick volume activity inside candles.
  • Buyer/Seller Imbalance Detection: Highlights differences between candle movement and underlying volume pressure.
  • Volume-Price Divergence Detection: Displays divergence conditions where price and volume behavior disagree.
  • Trend Confirmation Analysis: Helps evaluate whether volume supports current market direction.
  • Colored Candles: Customizable candle coloring based on bull/bear volume dominance.
  • Divergence Arrows: Marks possible divergence areas when volume behavior differs from price movement.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner Dashboard: Compare volume conditions across multiple trading instruments.
  • Single-Symbol Analysis Dashboard:Provides detailed chart analysis after selecting a symbol.
  • Multi-Indicator Confirmation System
    Includes additional analysis from:
    • Moving Average trend strength
    • CCI
    • RSI
    • Stochastic
    • Momentum
    • Spread information
  • Integrated Trading Tools
    Includes additional chart tools such as:
    • Automatic Fibonacci
    • Pivot Levels
    • ATR Analysis
    • Trend Channel
  • Signal Classification
    Displays market conditions using:
    • BUY
    • SELL
    • STRONGLY BUY
    • STRONGLY SELL
    • WAIT
  • Customizable Alerts
    Supports:
    • Popup alerts
    • Mobile notifications
    • Email alerts
  • Volume Filters
    Optional filters for:
    • Minimum volume conditions
    • Volume spikes
    • Bull/Bear ratio thresholds
    • Power shifts
  • Custom Dashboard Themes: Multiple dashboard themes and visual customization options.

Practical Trading Application

Candle Power Pro can be used with different trading approaches including price action trading, trend following, breakout trading, reversal analysis, scalping, and swing trading.

For price action traders, volume analysis can provide additional context when studying support and resistance levels. A breakout accompanied by stronger volume activity may provide different information compared with a breakout that occurs with weaker participation.

For trend traders, Candle Power Pro can be used as a confirmation tool. When price direction and volume pressure move together, traders can evaluate whether market activity supports the current trend structure.

For breakout traders, the indicator can help analyze whether price movement is supported by increasing market participation or whether volume conditions suggest caution.

For reversal analysis, divergence conditions can highlight situations where price movement and volume strength are not moving together. These areas may require additional confirmation using other technical analysis methods.

For Smart Money Concept (SMC) and institutional-style traders, volume behavior can be studied alongside concepts such as liquidity areas, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and session-based analysis.

The indicator can also support London and New York session analysis, where volume activity often changes during major market periods.

Ideal For

Candle Power Pro is suitable for:

  • Forex Traders analyzing volume and price relationships.
  • Gold Traders (XAUUSD) studying momentum and market pressure.
  • Crypto Traders monitoring volatile market conditions.
  • Index Traders analyzing strong directional movement.
  • Scalpers watching short-term volume changes.
  • Day Traders scanning intraday opportunities.
  • Swing Traders studying larger market structure.
  • Price Action Traders combining candles with volume analysis.
  • SMC Traders analyzing liquidity and participant behavior.
  • Trend Traders confirming directional movement.
  • Breakout Traders evaluating volume-supported moves.
  • Systematic Traders using dashboard-based market scanning.

Optimal Configuration

Candle Power Pro can be customized for different markets and trading styles.

For scalping, traders may use lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 to monitor short-term volume changes and momentum shifts.

For day trading, timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1 can provide a balance between intraday movement and market structure.

For swing trading, H1, H4, and D1 charts can be used to analyze broader volume trends and price behavior.

The Multi-Symbol Scanner allows traders to monitor multiple instruments including:

  • Forex pairs
  • XAUUSD Gold
  • Cryptocurrency markets
  • Index CFDs

The dashboard can be customized with different display modes, themes, alert settings, and calculation filters.

Traders can adjust:

  • Bull/Bear thresholds
  • Volume filters
  • Alert confirmations
  • Dashboard settings
  • Technical indicator options

according to their preferred analysis workflow.

Final Notes

Candle Power Pro is a volume-based market analysis tool designed to visualize candle strength, volume pressure, and price-volume relationships. It does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading results. Instead, it provides traders with additional information about market participation and momentum conditions.

By combining real tick volume analysis, multi-symbol scanning, technical confirmation tools, and chart-based visualization, Candle Power Pro helps traders organize volume-based analysis into a structured trading workflow.

Traders should combine indicator information with their own market analysis, proper risk management, and suitable trading practices. Testing different settings and instruments can help determine the configuration that matches each trader's approach.


Recommended products
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Smart DOM Tick Flow
Konstantin Chechnev
Indicators
Smart DOM Tick Flow is a proprietary intraday indicator combining an adaptive SmartDOM, tick-flow analysis, spectral evaluation of price movement, market-activity levels, and multi-layer trade-signal confirmation. The core element of the indicator is SmartDOM: a dynamic map of price-balance movement and activity distribution across price levels. It helps reveal not only the direction of price movement, but also the internal structure of the current market auction—where participation is concentr
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.27 (15)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicators
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder
George Thuo Njanga
Indicators
Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder Trading in alignment with higher timeframe structure is one of the most consistently profitable habits a trader can build. The difficulty has always been execution: switching between timeframes, manually reading structure, and keeping track of whether the Daily, 4-Hour and 1-Hour are all pointing in the same direction before committing to a position. Multi Timeframe Smc Bias Finder resolves that entirely. Three tools in one indicator: A live multi-timeframe bias d
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 is a powerful trading indicator designed to enhance your market analysis by identifying momentum shifts and potential trend reversals. Ideal for traders of all levels, this tool offers valuable insights into overbought and oversold conditions across various markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. With its ability to generate accurate buy and sell signals, the WaveTrend Oscillator MT5 empowers traders to make informed decisions, effectively increa
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Indicators
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Indicators
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
SMC Smart Flow Pro
Thitipong Nookhunthod
Indicators
Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
More from author
ImpulseMap MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
ImpulseMap   is a   Market Structure Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically identifies and maps   Higher Highs (HH) ,   Higher Lows (HL) ,   Lower Highs (LH) ,   Lower Lows (LL) ,   Breaks of Structure (BOS) ,   Changes of Character (CHoCH) , and   Liquidity Sweeps   to help traders understand trend development, continuation, and potential reversals with greater clarity. Built for   Price Action ,   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   ICT , and   Market Structure   traders, the indicator tran
Candle Power Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
SMC Sessions MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (2)
Indicators
The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
London Session Breakout Strategy MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The London Session Breakout Strategy Indicator is designed for traders who follow ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , focusing on session based liquidity hunts, killzones, and market maker behavior during the London session. This tool captures the highest and lowest price levels between 00:00 and 07:00 GMT , which is commonly identified as the London Killzone or market maker range . It helps traders identify potential breakout zones where institutional activity and volati
Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
NewYork Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The New York Range Indicator is a session based analysis tool developed for traders applying ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, Smart Money trading, and institutional price action methods . Designed specifically for the New York session, this indicator captures the price range between 12:00 and 14:00 GMT , a critical period that overlaps with the London Close and New York Open . It identifies session highs and lows , detects Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , and highlights potential liquidity sweep zone
Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Smart Daily Fibonacci   is a   Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically draws   Fibonacci Retracement   and   Fibonacci Extension   levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for   Forex traders ,   gold traders ,   index traders ,   cryptocurrency traders ,   scalpers ,   day traders ,   swing traders , and   prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By trans
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Extract Candle Power
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
Three MA Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
Mr Fibonacci
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
Two MA Crossover
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
Pivot Bro
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivot Confluence Zones is a technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to identify retracement zones , reversal areas , and support and resistance levels by combining Pivot Points , Fibonacci Retracement , ATR , and ADR into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for confluence zones where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To strengthen price analysis,
ReversalPatterns
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
Reversal Alert Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
Currency Strength 7
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
BullsBears Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
Crossover Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
CCI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
Experts
The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
RSI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
3.67 (3)
Experts
The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
Fibo Scalper Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
TPSL Driver
Thushara Dissanayake
Utilities
Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
Entry Point
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   Entry Point   indicator is a   professional signal dashboard   that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single   consolidated entry signal . Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one   intuitive visual panel . The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies   weighted voting   based on your chosen prio
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
4 (5)
Indicators
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to simplify technical analysis , market trend analysis , and entry point identification by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes Moving Averages , CCI , RSI , Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Ind
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review