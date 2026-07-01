Candle Power Pro MT5

Candle Power Pro

is a

Volume Analysis Indicator

designed to analyze

real tick volume

,

bull/bear pressure

,

buyer and seller imbalances

, and

price-volume relationships

directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying

bull and bear volume percentages

, volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for

Forex traders

,

Gold traders

,

Index traders

,

Cryptocurrency traders

,

scalpers

,

day traders

,

swing traders

, and traders following

price action

,

SMC

, and volume-based approaches, Candle Power Pro provides a complete workflow for studying market strength and participant activity. With a built-in

Multi-Symbol Scanner

,

Single-Symbol Dashboard

, multiple technical analysis tools, and customizable alerts, traders can monitor volume conditions, market momentum, and potential price movement areas from one interface.

Core Functionality

Candle Power Pro analyzes real-time tick volume data and evaluates the relationship between price movement and volume activity. Instead of looking only at candle direction, the indicator studies whether buying or selling pressure supports the current candle movement.

The indicator calculates the percentage balance between bullish and bearish tick activity and displays the result through a visual dashboard and chart-based tools.

The main analysis includes:

Buyer/Seller Imbalance Analysis

The indicator highlights situations where candle direction and volume pressure do not match.

Examples:

Strong bullish tick activity during bearish candles

Strong bearish tick activity during bullish candles

These conditions can help traders observe possible volume absorption, market pressure changes, or areas requiring additional analysis.



Volume-Price Divergence Analysis

Candle Power Pro compares price movement with volume behavior to highlight possible divergence conditions.

Examples:

Price making new highs while bullish volume strength decreases

Price making new lows while bearish volume pressure weakens

This helps traders analyze potential momentum exhaustion and changing market conditions.



Trend Confirmation

When price direction and volume pressure align, the indicator provides additional confirmation information for trend analysis.

Traders can compare:

Price direction

Bull/bear volume ratio

Trend strength

Technical indicator conditions

to build a broader market view.

Dashboard System

Candle Power Pro includes two operating modes: Multi-Symbol Scanner Mode The scanner monitors multiple symbols and displays volume-based market conditions in a single dashboard. Traders can compare instruments and quickly identify symbols showing stronger bullish or bearish volume dominance. The dashboard can display: Bull/Bear percentage

Volume dominance

Signal direction

Technical indicator confirmation

Market condition overview

Single-Symbol Dashboard Mode When a symbol is selected, the indicator can open the chart with Candle Power Pro loaded and provide detailed volume analysis tools directly on the chart. This allows traders to move from market scanning to detailed analysis without manually changing charts. Key Features Real Volume Tick Analysis: Measures bullish and bearish tick volume activity inside candles.

Measures bullish and bearish tick volume activity inside candles. Buyer/Seller Imbalance Detection: Highlights differences between candle movement and underlying volume pressure.

Volume-Price Divergence Detection: Displays divergence conditions where price and volume behavior disagree.

Trend Confirmation Analysis: Helps evaluate whether volume supports current market direction.

Colored Candles: Customizable candle coloring based on bull/bear volume dominance.

Divergence Arrows: Marks possible divergence areas when volume behavior differs from price movement.

Multi-Symbol Scanner Dashboard: Compare volume conditions across multiple trading instruments.

Single-Symbol Analysis Dashboard: Provides detailed chart analysis after selecting a symbol.

Multi-Indicator Confirmation System

Includes additional analysis from: Moving Average trend strength CCI RSI Stochastic Momentum Spread information

Integrated Trading Tools

Includes additional chart tools such as: Automatic Fibonacci Pivot Levels ATR Analysis Trend Channel

Signal Classification

Displays market conditions using: BUY SELL STRONGLY BUY STRONGLY SELL WAIT

Customizable Alerts

Supports: Popup alerts Mobile notifications Email alerts

Volume Filters

Optional filters for: Minimum volume conditions Volume spikes Bull/Bear ratio thresholds Power shifts

Custom Dashboard Themes: Multiple dashboard themes and visual customization options.

Practical Trading Application Candle Power Pro can be used with different trading approaches including price action trading, trend following, breakout trading, reversal analysis, scalping, and swing trading. For price action traders, volume analysis can provide additional context when studying support and resistance levels. A breakout accompanied by stronger volume activity may provide different information compared with a breakout that occurs with weaker participation. For trend traders, Candle Power Pro can be used as a confirmation tool. When price direction and volume pressure move together, traders can evaluate whether market activity supports the current trend structure. For breakout traders, the indicator can help analyze whether price movement is supported by increasing market participation or whether volume conditions suggest caution. For reversal analysis, divergence conditions can highlight situations where price movement and volume strength are not moving together. These areas may require additional confirmation using other technical analysis methods. For Smart Money Concept (SMC) and institutional-style traders, volume behavior can be studied alongside concepts such as liquidity areas, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and session-based analysis. The indicator can also support London and New York session analysis, where volume activity often changes during major market periods.

Ideal For

Candle Power Pro is suitable for: Forex Traders analyzing volume and price relationships.

Gold Traders (XAUUSD) studying momentum and market pressure.

Crypto Traders monitoring volatile market conditions.

Index Traders analyzing strong directional movement.

Scalpers watching short-term volume changes.

Day Traders scanning intraday opportunities.

Swing Traders studying larger market structure.

Price Action Traders combining candles with volume analysis.

SMC Traders analyzing liquidity and participant behavior.

Trend Traders confirming directional movement.

Breakout Traders evaluating volume-supported moves.

Systematic Traders using dashboard-based market scanning.

Optimal Configuration

Candle Power Pro can be customized for different markets and trading styles. For scalping, traders may use lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 to monitor short-term volume changes and momentum shifts. For day trading, timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1 can provide a balance between intraday movement and market structure. For swing trading, H1, H4, and D1 charts can be used to analyze broader volume trends and price behavior. The Multi-Symbol Scanner allows traders to monitor multiple instruments including: Forex pairs

XAUUSD Gold

Cryptocurrency markets

Index CFDs The dashboard can be customized with different display modes, themes, alert settings, and calculation filters. Traders can adjust: Bull/Bear thresholds

Volume filters

Alert confirmations

Dashboard settings

Technical indicator options according to their preferred analysis workflow.



Final Notes