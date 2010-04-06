Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator

This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60).

Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of the averaged sum to create trigger levels.



Buy when pass-band crosses above its -RMS line. Short when pass-band crosses below the RMS line.

This indicator also has somewhat unusually big choice of prices - 22 types - you shall find their descriptive names in the drop down choice box for prices (they are self descriptive so there should not be a problem in recognizing what do they stand for)

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105153

This strategy is a reversal strategy based on the confluence of a mean reversal signal and a short-term trend reversal signal using the Super Passband Filter Indicator and a moving average crossover signal.

How to use the Passband Filter Pro indicator in trading?

If the filter line crosses the lower border of the band from bottom to top, we consider opening only buy positions

If the filter line crosses the upper border of the band from bottom to top, it is a signal to close buy positions

If the filter line crosses the lower border of the band from top to bottom, this is a signal to close sell positions

If the filter line crosses the upper border of the band from top to bottom, we consider opening only sell positions This trading strategy is a decent reversal strategy with relatively accurate reversal signals compared to most trend reversal trading signals. This is because the reversal signals it produce are based on a confluence of a mean reversal signal and a short-term trend reversal signal. Having such confluence allows for a higher win probability.



