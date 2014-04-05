Volume Delta Candle
- Indicators
- Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis
Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta concepts.
Key Highlights
-
Intrabar Volume Insights
Gain an accurate understanding of trading activity inside each candle without depending on external indicators. This feature simplifies market trends and decision-making by offering a precise view of volume distribution.
-
Volume Delta Visualization
The Volume Delta feature captures the balance between buying and selling volumes. Buying activity (positive delta) is linked to bullish movement and displayed as green, while selling activity (negative delta) appears as red, tied to bearish movement.
-
Dynamic Candle Coloring
Tailor the way candles are displayed with flexible coloring options:
- Full Bar Mode: Completely fills the candle based on the net volume delta.
- Half Bar Mode: Colors half of the candle, emphasizing directional volume changes.
For instance, candles with dominant selling pressure (negative delta) will color from the top or center downward, while buying-dominated candles (positive delta) will color upward.
-
Volume Peaks Highlighted
Easily identify the price level with the highest volume within each candle, marked with a precise line. Activate the "Previous Max Volume Price" feature to highlight the peak volume level from the previous candle using a visible dot.
-
Real-Time Data Integration
Leverage either live tick data or lower timeframe data to ensure the most accurate and timely analysis for your trading strategy.
Customizable Options for Every Trader
- Data Selection: Choose between lower timeframe data or real-time tick data to suit your analysis needs.
- Adjustable Resolution: Modify timeframe settings for enhanced clarity.
- Volume Display Customization: Select from full-bar or half-bar visualization, paired with personalized color schemes.
- Max Volume Price Tracking: Enable or disable the previous candle's peak volume level display to streamline your chart view.