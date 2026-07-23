HTF Candle POC
- Indicators
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Nhat Vy VuHello everyone,
My name is from Vietnam, a country known for its friendly people, rich culture, and amazing cuisine.
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes
C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes.
Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context.
Key Features
✔ Higher Timeframe Projected Candle
Display the current candle of any higher timeframe directly on your chart.
- Supports all MT5 timeframes
- Real-time candle updates
- Adjustable projection distance
✔ Automatic Price Levels
Instantly display important price levels including:
- High
- Low
- Open
- Close
Each level includes optional price labels for quick reference.
✔ Point of Control (POC)
Automatically calculates the Point of Control based on the selected volume source.
- Tick Volume
- Real Volume (when available)
✔ Value Area (VAH & VAL)
Calculate and display:
- VAH (Value Area High)
- VAL (Value Area Low)
Customizable Value Area percentage.
✔ Previous Cycle Freeze
Keep the completed candle's:
- POC
- VAH
- VAL
visible on the chart for future market reference.
✔ Information Panel
Real-time information panel showing:
- Current timeframe
- Candle range
- Time
- POC
- Value Area
- Freeze status