HTF Candle POC

C88 Projected Candle

See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes

C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes.

Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context.

Key Features

✔ Higher Timeframe Projected Candle

Display the current candle of any higher timeframe directly on your chart.

  • Supports all MT5 timeframes
  • Real-time candle updates
  • Adjustable projection distance

✔ Automatic Price Levels

Instantly display important price levels including:

  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close

Each level includes optional price labels for quick reference.

✔ Point of Control (POC)

Automatically calculates the Point of Control based on the selected volume source.

  • Tick Volume
  • Real Volume (when available)

✔ Value Area (VAH & VAL)

Calculate and display:

  • VAH (Value Area High)
  • VAL (Value Area Low)

Customizable Value Area percentage.

✔ Previous Cycle Freeze

Keep the completed candle's:

  • POC
  • VAH
  • VAL

visible on the chart for future market reference.

✔ Information Panel

Real-time information panel showing:

  • Current timeframe
  • Candle range
  • Time
  • POC
  • Value Area
  • Freeze status

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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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