Pattern Builder

  • Indicators
  • Arief
    Arief

    Arief

    4.6 (12)
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم لَاحَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ ٱلْعَلِيِّ ٱلْعَظِيمِ
    Hello and Welcome ✤
    Arief here, based in Indonesia.
    3 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 11 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Pattern Builder — Custom Swing Pattern Scanner and Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4

Pattern Builder is a MetaTrader 4 indicator and market scanner that lets traders draw any custom swing pattern by hand and scan every symbol in Market Watch, across multiple timeframes, for statistically similar price formations. Unlike standard chart pattern indicators limited to head and shoulders, triangles, or flags, this MT4 pattern recognition tool lets you define your own price action pattern — any number of swing points, any shape — and finds matching setups in real time using an 11-metric weighted similarity engine (including Dynamic Time Warping and Procrustes analysis).

Key features:

  • Interactive pattern drawing board on an XY grid — place swing points with pixel precision
  • Multi-metric similarity engine: geometry, angle sequence, slope, retracement, extension, swing ratio, width/height ratio, trend direction, structural order and segment amplitude order
  • Optional Dynamic Time Warping (DTW) and Procrustes analysis for scale- and orientation-invariant matching
  • High of Day / Low of Day (HOD/LOD) point validation for precise setup filtering
  • Asynchronous market scanner — scans hundreds of symbols across M5 to D1 timeframes without freezing the terminal
  • Sortable, paginated results table with similarity score, direction, swing count and one-click chart navigation
  • Pattern library — save, load and manage your custom patterns as files
  • Dark and Light themes, 7-level UI scaling for any monitor resolution, fully canvas-based interface (no native chart objects)

Ideal for both beginners and professional traders, Pattern Builder lets you manually draw any technical analysis pattern only once. Its intelligent algorithm then automatically detects, recognizes, and tracks the same pattern across the financial markets, helping you identify market trends, trend reversals, and trend continuation opportunities. It supports virtually every major technical analysis method, including Chart Patterns such as Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, Double Top, Double Bottom, Triple Top, Triple Bottom, Rounded Top, Rounded Bottom, Diamond Top, and Diamond Bottom; Harmonic Patterns such as Gartley Pattern, Bat Pattern, Butterfly Pattern, Crab Pattern, Deep Crab Pattern, Shark Pattern, Cypher Pattern, AB=CD Pattern, Alternate Bat Pattern, and Nen Star Pattern; Wave Patterns such as Elliott Wave and Wolfe Wave; Swing Structure Patterns such as Higher High, Higher Low, Lower High, Lower Low, Break of Structure, Change of Character, and Market Structure Shift; Smart Money Concept Patterns such as Order Block, Breaker Block, Mitigation Block, Fair Value Gap, Imbalance, Liquidity Sweep, Liquidity Grab, Equal High, Equal Low, Premium Zone, Discount Zone, and Inducement; Wyckoff Patterns such as Accumulation, Distribution, Spring, Upthrust, Upthrust After Distribution, Sign of Strength, Sign of Weakness, Last Point of Support, and Last Point of Supply; Price Action Patterns such as Breakout, Fake Breakout, Retest, and Pullback; and Fibonacci Patterns such as Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonacci Extension, Fibonacci Expansion, Fibonacci Cluster, and Golden Zone. With its simple setup and powerful automation, Pattern Builder Pro provides a complete all-in-one solution for technical analysis, chart pattern recognition, market structure analysis, Smart Money Concept analysis, and professional trading decision support. Make smarter trading decisions with ease.

Draw once, detect everywhere. Master every pattern, master every market, and master the art of trading. Enjoy!

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Indicators
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Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
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SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Indicators
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Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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